PIS-PASEP: Salary Bonus can be paid to workers who are entitled to the benefit

Salary allowance is automatically paid annually to workers in the private sector and public companies who have received, on average, up to two minimum wages in the last 12 months. The benefit has a maximum value of one minimum wage. The payment date varies according to the employee’s month of birth.

In the 2020/2021 calendar, still in progress, 25,028,562 workers were identified as entitled to the Salary Bonus. Of these, 23,284,990 have already withdrawn, corresponding to an amount of R$19,307,981,482.31.

One of these workers is André Henrique Vogt Pariz, 38, who has been working as a pizza maker for ten years in the tourist town of Alto Paraíso de Goiás. He says that those who work in restaurants are facing difficulties and the money will help pay the bills. “It was a very difficult year due to the coronavirus, an atypical year, where family income decreased. So, this money will be welcome.”

A resolution published in 2019 determined that workers who did not withdraw their Salary Allowance will have a period of up to five years to do so.

who has the right

The Salary Allowance is paid to workers from private companies registered in the Social Integration Program (PIS) for at least five years or workers from public companies registered in the Civil Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP), also for at least five years, that meet the following requirements:

• Have worked paid for a legal entity for at least 30 consecutive days or not, in the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance;

• Who received, on average, up to two minimum wages during the base year considered for the calculation of the allowance; and

• That the data has been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais or E-social).

who has no right

Domestic workers, rural workers employed by an individual, urban workers employed by an individual and workers employed by an individual equivalent to a legal entity.

Value Definition

The value is calculated based on the minimum wage and the number of months worked with a formal contract. The employee who worked longer is entitled to a higher amount.

How to receive the allowance

Workers from private companies registered in the PIS:

The beneficiary can check the balance on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. To receive the amount, citizens can go to a Caixa branch with an official identity document with photo and CPF.

To withdraw the Abono Salarial at Caixa ATMs, lottery outlets or Caixa bank correspondents, you must have a Citizen Card.

Those who do not have an account can withdraw the allowance at bank correspondents.

Workers of public companies registered in PASEP:

The beneficiary can check the balance on the Banco do Brasil website or by calling 4004-0001, 0800 729 0001 or 158.

To receive the amount, citizens can go to a Banco do Brasil branch with an official identity document with photo and CPF.

Account holders of other financial institutions can send TED to their account via ATM or through the website www.bb.com.br/pasep.

Those who do not have an account can withdraw their Salary Allowance at bank correspondents.















