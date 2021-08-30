Samsung releases update with One UI 3.1.1 for Galaxy S10, S20, Note 10 and Note 20 lines

It is worth noting that the manufacturer does not specifically mention the interface in the packages, but a official representative confirmed on their forum that the updates released last week consist of One UI 3.1.1.

This statement is confirmed with the new features that firmware versions under code G97xFXXUCFUH3 (Galaxy S10), G98xBXXU9DUH2 (Galaxy S20), N97xFXXU7FUH3 (Galaxy Note 10) and N98xBXXU3DUH2 (Galaxy Note 20) bring to the user.

New features include a new “Sleeptime” mode, faster animations and running apps, improvements to the camera app and fingerprint reading, better hardware temperature control, and other more discreet changes.