São Carlos begins to vaccinate 16-year-old adolescents against Covid-19

Teenager receives coronavirus vaccine – Credit: Disclosure

This Monday (30/08) the vaccine against COVID-19 will be applied to 16-year-olds without comorbidities. On Tuesday (31/08) it will be the turn of 15-year-olds.

Immunization will continue on a staggered basis throughout the week according to the receipt of new doses from Pfizer.

The second dose of the immunizing agents Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer will also continue to be applied to the other groups. 18,184 people must go to the health system to receive the second dose, of which 8,291 people need to receive the second dose from Coronavac, 6,121 from Astrazeneca and 3,772 from Pfizer.

Check the locations, times and numbers of passwords that will be distributed:

9:00 am to 3:00 pm – At Maria Stella Fagá’s Basic Health Units (BHU’s), Redenção, Azulville, with distribution of 100 vouchers for the first dose and 200 vouchers for the second dose. At the Family Health Units (USF) Arnon de Melo/Angelina Cruzeiro do Sul, Zavaglia, CDHU, Jockey/Guanabara, 100 vouchers for the first dose and 150 vouchers for the second dose will be distributed.

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm – At the UBS’s of Cidade Aracy, Santa Felícia and São José, with distribution of 100 vouchers for the first dose per unit and 200 for the second dose.

4:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Every Tuesday and Thursday, the extended hours remain, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at UBS’s of Cidade Aracy, Santa Felícia and Redenção. Special hours are reserved for serving workers. In these places, the company’s badge or work card is required. For this time, 150 vouchers will be distributed in total, including the first and second dose.

DRIVE THRU – 9:00 am to 1:00 pm – FESC’s drive-thru system mobile stations in Vila Nery and Shopping Iguatemi will be immunizing only the first dose for people aged 18 or over and the second dose of Astrazeneca and Coronavac vaccines with distribution of 400 tickets per drive, being 100 for the first dose and 300 for the second dose.

The service at the mobile station at the Igreja Guadalupe in the Cidade Aracy neighborhood only takes place for people aged 18 or over and with a second dose. For this unit, 100 tickets for the first dose and 150 tickets for the second dose are available.

Pregnant women and mothers with or without comorbidities can receive the vaccine in fixed units and mobile stations.

People who must take the second dose of ASTRAZENECA by 09/04 can already anticipate the immunization.

REGISTRATION – To register, simply access www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br and fill in the data. Everyone must also print and fill out the vaccination form available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/VacinaJa. Proof of address is required. Parents or guardians must have signed the consent form available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TermoAssentimento-12a17anos.pdf.

Anyone who is going to receive the second dose just takes personal documents and a vaccination card.

