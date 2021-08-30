São Paulo hires Uruguayan midfielder Gabriel Neves. And wait for Calleri today – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

If Corinthians owes more than BRL 1 billion and is signing important players, why shouldn’t São Paulo, which with debts of BRL 600 million, also strengthen?

And it has just announced the hiring of its seventh foreigner.

After the Colombian Orejuela, the Ecuadorians Arboleda and Rojas, the Paraguayan Galeano, the Argentines Benítez and Rigoni, the club has hired, on loan, the Uruguayan midfielder, Gabriel Neves.

At 24 years old, he belongs to Nacional. The one-year loan was closed, with the obligation to purchase 50% of the rights. As long as Gabriel Neves acts as a starter in 60% of the games.

Gabriel Neves is a vibrant player with a lot of personality. Acts as a midfielder or midfielder. He is 24 years old.

And today there is the hope of the management also to announce Calleri.

The Argentine continues without finding a club in Europe.

If it doesn’t close, the São Paulo board promises that it will be tricolor again.

He’s in Madrid.

And should sign with the Brazilian club by the end of 2022.

The striker played for São Paulo for five months. Between February and July 2016. He scored 16 goals in 31 matches. He played in the team that was only eliminated from Libertadores in the semifinals.

Then it was loaned to European small teams: West Ham, Las Palmas, Alavés, Espanyol and Osasuna.

If he returns, he will be the eighth foreigner in Morumbi.

Brazilian legislation only allows five in the field…