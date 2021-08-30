São Paulo hits the signings of Jonathan Calleri and Gabriel Neves

O São Paulo hit with two new reinforcements for his core team. Forward Jonathan Calleri, from Deportivo Maldonado, and defensive midfielder Gabriel Neves, from Nacional-URU, agreed with Tricolor and both arrive on loan until 2022. Contracts can be signed this Monday.

Without naming names, Carlos Belmonte, the club’s football director, confirmed, on his social networks, that the São Paulo team has approached two signings “very much desired by the fans”.

Both Calleri and Neves were old São Paulo desires. The Argentine striker had a short spell at Tricolor in 2016. Recently, the club made a proposal for the player, but the required values ​​did not please the board. The Argentine’s staff would prefer to stay in European football, but with the transfer window coming to an end, the Old Continent has become a more distant reality.

Gabriel Neves, on the other hand, received a proposal at the beginning of the season, but the deal ended up not materializing.

Despite the reinforcements, coach Crespo must have problems scaling his team, since in the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil only five foreigners are allowed in the list of related.

