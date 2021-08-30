São Paulo is running out of time to sign Calleri and Gabriel Neves; see how the negotiations are

The transfer market closes next Tuesday (31) and the São Paulo races against time to close two signings that the fans very much want. They are striker Jonathan Calleri, who passed by the club in 2016, and defensive midfielder Gabriel Neves, surveyed earlier this season, but whose negotiation did not advance.









The situation of the Argentine is treated with optimism by the São Paulo board, according to information from reporter André Hernan, from Grupo Globo. Calleri even negotiated with Tricolor in this transfer window, but the parties did not reach an agreement. The Morumbi club even dealt with Benedetto, without success.

Facing the failure of the center forward with any European club, the expectation is that the negotiation for loan will be finalized until this Monday night (30), together with the official announcement. Calleri is linked to Deportivo Maldonado, Uruguay’s business club, and has played for small clubs in Spain in recent years.

Gabriel Neves, in turn, would come under special conditions, due to the financial difficulties that São Paulo is currently facing. According to ESPN, Tricolor proposed a loan with a purchase option to Nacional-URU. The club hopes to move forward with negotiations to also announce it on Monday night (30).

This Sunday (29), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, São Paulo was only in the 1 to 1 against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, and lost the chance to get closer to the G6. Reinaldo opened the penalty kick, and Jaconero left everything the same with Ricardo Bueno.