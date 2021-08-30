São Paulo settles with Jonathan Calleri and waits for player to sign contract | São Paulo

São Paulo reached an agreement for the loan of striker Jonathan Calleri until the end of 2022, with a purchase option fixed at the end of the period.

Tricolor now waits for the player to sign the contract, which should take place in the next few days. The expectation is that this will be done electronically before the transfer window closes – until 23:59 on Monday.

Calleri should arrive in Brazil next Thursday to undergo the medical exams and already meet his new club mates.

Jonathan Calleri was an old dream of São Paulo. Since spending six months at the club in 2016, the striker was missed and his name was aired in every transfer window.

Last month, São Paulo made a move to hire the Argentine, but the amounts requested by Deportivo Maldonado, which holds the economic rights, made the transaction unfeasible.

Calleri’s representatives wanted the player to be traded to some club in Europe. However, no proposal seduced and with the window closed, they went back to looking for São Paulo.

In a few days, Tricolor was able to send a proposal that pleased the representatives and the deal was closed.

