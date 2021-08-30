São Paulo signs Gabriel Neves, from Nacional, from Uruguay | São Paulo

The board of directors of São Paulo agreed this Sunday to hire Gabriel Neves. The steering wheel will be loaned by Nacional, from Uruguay, until December 2022. After that, Tricolor will have the preference when buying the 24-year-old player.
After getting frustrated on account of the values in the first attempt to sign the Uruguayan player, in July, São Paulo resumed talks in recent days to take advantage of the transfer window, which closes on Monday in Brazil.
At the age of 24, Gabriel Neves arrives with the experience of having played in the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores in recent years for the Nacional. He was in the crosshairs of other clubs in Brazil.
Passing through the national team, the midfielder participated in the final minutes of the match between Uruguay and Colombia, in November last year, when the Uruguayans won 3-0 in the match valid for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.
