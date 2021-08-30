São Paulo takes a goal in stoppage time, draws with Juventude and loses chance of playing in the G-6

while the world followed Lionel Messi’s PSG debut, who chose to see Youth x São Paulo this Sunday (29) definitely did not make a good choice. Side by side on the leaderboard, the teams played a tied game in Caxias do Sul, which only had emotion in the final minutes. The 1-1 tie, for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship, it was of good size.

Reinaldo, 39 minutes into the second half, opened the scoring for São Paulo in a penalty shot, much questioned by the team from Rio Grande do Sul, but endorsed by the VAR. But there was barely time to celebrate, as, at 45, Ricardo Bueno took advantage of a diversion in the middle of the area and hit Tiago Volpi’s exit to define the score.

Before, São Paulo had already complained about another penalty, in the 19th minute of the second half, after Rodrigo Nestor’s kick was blocked by Guilherme Castilho’s arm. In reviewing the move, however, the VAR found Eder’s offside and voided the play.

The result prevents the fourth consecutive victory for São Paulo, which would make it stick in the group of first placed, and keeps both teams very close, in the middle of the table.

Ricardo Bueno and Léo dispute ball during Youth vs São Paulo Fernando Alves / EC Youth

Championship status

São Paulo and Juventude continue with very similar campaigns in the championship. Morumbi’s team is in 12th place, with 22 points, followed closely by the gauchos, in 13th place, with 21.

The guy: Ricardo Bueno

Ex-Palmeiras, the forward was a torment in the lives of São Paulo defenders, despite having practically no chance of submitting. In the only one he had, he took full advantage of complete freedom within the area, after Bruno Alves’ wrong turn back, and did not forgive Tiago Volpi.

It was bad: Luciano

He returned to the starting line-up after more than two months (the last time was on June 20) and did little in the almost 60 minutes he played. He alternated between isolation as the only center forward and excessive retreat to get the ball and showed that he needs to improve his physical part before being useful again to São Paulo.

upcoming games

Both Juventude and São Paulo get some days off in the table. The team from Rio Grande do Sul will only go to the field on September 7, a Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, to face another team from São Paulo: Corinthians, at the Neo Química Arena.

São Paulo, in turn, spends two weeks without acting, due to the summons of Daniel Alves and Miranda for the selection. The next challenge is against Fluminense, on the 12th (Sunday), at 4 pm, at Maracanã.

Datasheet

Youth 1 x 1 São Paulo

goals: Ricardo Bueno (JUV) and Reinaldo (SPO)

YOUTH: Marcelo Carne; Quintero (Capixaba), Vitor Mendes (Didi) and Rafael Forster; Michel Macedo, Matheus Jesus (Roberson), Guilherme Castilho, Wagner (Chico) and William Matheus; Marcos Vinicios (Bruninho) and Ricardo Bueno. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

SÃO PAULO: Tiago Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes), Benítez (Gabriel Sara) and Reinaldo; Rigoni (Juan) and Luciano (Eder). Coach: Hernán Crespo.