São Paulo’s organized fans attack Daniel Alves after being caught in a ballad

The Independent Torcida, the main organization of São Paulo, published in its Instagram this Monday photos and videos of Daniel Alves, Liziero and Igor Vinicius in a ballad. The post contains strong criticisms of athletes, especially Daniel, who is accused of being “a mockery with the fans”.

Among the criticisms made by the fans, the São Paulo cast was called “shameless”. In addition, Independente called Daniel Alves a “lie”, claiming that he “never played a leading role”.

“Since the first months of São Paulo, a mockery with the fans. Ironic, sarcastic with the suffering of the fans. That’s how it was all the time. Complains about the delayed money, but does not justify it in the field. An offense to 10 historical tricolor. A bastard”, says an excerpt of the note, and in relation to Daniel. Liziero and Igor Vinicius were also harassed and called “soft” and “uncommitted”.

In contact with the report from Sports Gazette, Daniel Alves’ advisor guarantees that it is not the player who appears in the images. São Paulo, in turn, will not officially comment on what happened.

São Paulo comes from a draw against Juventude, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship. Daniel Alves’ relationship with the tricolor crowd has been wearing thin since the athlete’s visit to the Tokyo Olympic Games. Tricolor Paulista’s next game will only be on the 12th, against Fluminense, away from home.

Check out Independente’s full note:

“The most vagrant SPFC in history.

Daniel Alves leads the most shameless team our fans have ever seen.

The most comedic thing is that he truly believes the lie that he is.

He claims to be the greatest champion in football history. The last title, won as the uncle of the barbecue, among boys, at the Olympics.

Before that, champion at São Paulo, considering himself responsible. It should, for the fortune you receive. But he was never a protagonist, not even at Morumbi.

He was supporting, as well as his entire career, succeeding in the tab of others.

Since the first months of São Paulo, a mockery with the fans. Ironic, sarcastic with the suffering of the fans. So it was all along. He complains about the money late, but he doesn’t justify it in the field. An offense to 10 historic tricolor. A bastard.

Beside him, a bunch of slackers without compromise. Ballad is the law. Igor Vinicius and his toothy mediocrity. Liziero comic book and its eternal night.

Too bad I didn’t have time to catch these bums inside the Santo Cupido Bar.

