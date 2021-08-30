SC has 7 ‘newcomers’ in Forbes’ ranking of Brazilian billionaires | Santa Catarina

Santa Catarina has seven names among the 40 “newbies” billionaires in Brazil. The list was disclosed this Friday (27), according to the Forbes Brasil 2021 list. The list includes 315 people considered the richest in the country, a record, according to the publication.

The greatest asset among the newcomers from Santa Catarina on the Forbes list is that of businessman Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas, from Intelbras. His fortune is estimated at R$ 5.27 billion. The company from São José, in Greater Florianópolis, debuted on the stock exchange in February 2021 and raised R$1.3 billion in its initial public offering. In the national ranking, the company’s president appears in 95th position.

The brothers Gert Heinz Schulz and Waldir Carlos Schulz, sons of the founder of Metalúrgica Schulz, which manufactures agricultural, construction and compressor parts and equipment, also make the list. They have, according to the publication, R$ 1.2 billion each.

Ovandi Rosenstock, one of the founders and current CEO of Schulz, also debuted on the list of Brazilian super-rich, with a fortune of R$ 1 billion.

Next comes César Gomes Júnior, chairman of the Board of Directors of Portobello, César Pereira Dohler, director of Dohler, and Miguel Abuhab, of Neogrid. The three have assets between R$ 1 billion and R$ 1.1 billion.

According to the publication, the list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. Equity data were calculated up to the end of the first half of 2021 – June 30th.

In Brazil, the biggest billionaire in 2021 is Facebook co-founder Eduardo Luiz Saverin, with an estimated equity of R$ 97.5 billion.

Santa Catarina ‘newbies’ on the Forbes list

Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas

Age: not informed

Company: Intelbras, from São José, in Greater Florianópolis

Equity: BRL 5.27 billion

Position in the national ranking: 95th

Age: 74 years old

Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1.21 billion

Position in the national ranking: 283th

Age: 70

Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1.20 billion

Position in the national ranking: 284th (tie)

Age: 64

Company: Portobello, from Tijucas, in Greater Florianópolis

Equity: 1.13 billion

Position in the national ranking: 300th (tie)

Age: 52

Company: Dohler, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)

Age: 76

Company: Neogrid, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)

Age: 79

Company: Metalúrgica Schulz, from Joinville

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Position in the national ranking: 311th (tie)

