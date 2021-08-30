‘Scenes at the barbecue’ · TV News

The author Claudia Souto, responsible for Pega Pega (2017), publicly complained about the edition that Globo has done in the “special edition” of the soap opera at seven. She told the audience that she was aware that a lot would have to be cut, but that important scenes were left out of the rerun.

“Damn, the scenes that take Júlio [Thiago Martins] to surrender were they at the barbecue?”, she posted on Twitter on Saturday night (28) after watching the chapter that closed the week. The character is one of the four responsible for the robbery of the Carioca Palace that moves the plot.

After having a crisis of conscience and trying to return his share of the money from the theft, the waiter buried all the money in a cemetery for dogs and turned himself in to the police in the chapter rerun yesterday. Much of his motivation, however, was honed in editing.

“I always knew that [seria] a compact from the soap opera, because Cara & Couragem [novela que ela prepara para a faixa das sete] premieres in May, after “More Life, Better” [próxima trama do horário, prevista para 22 de novembro]. It needs to condense 184 chapters into just over 100. But this was an important chapter!”, she continued on the social network, with a crying emoji.

Some followers supported the writer’s claim. “They’re cutting the whole soap opera, do something, mamacita,” asked Duda. “Since they started special editions in prime time it has been like that, they cut several important scenes”, agreed Fernanda Andrade.

Others said that the rerun audience is below expectations and that they agree with Globo’s scissors. “[Está dando] 20 rating points, right, babe? Did you want the whole bad soap opera?”, criticized the account identified as Maria Desamparada. “It’s a special edition, babe. Also, the telenovela is giving terrible rates, it only had three chapters above the goal”, pointed out @novelasimperio.

The soap opera Andrea Barros, in turn, gave the tip for those who want to check out the cut scenes. “The full version is still there [no Globoplay]. Just watch!” he indicated.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

