See Corinthians goal entry leaders in the history of the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians achieved an important victory last Saturday night, against Grêmio, at the opponent’s home, and continues to grow in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship. In self-control, the My Timon brings the current table of direct participations in goal of the club in the history of the main national competition.

The center forward Jô, who took over in isolation the historical vice-leadership of the club’s artillery in the competition, currently occupies fourth place in that list. He almost put another point in the relationship, but his assistance to Renato Augusto stamped Grêmio’s dash.

The leadership, as well as among the goalscorers, belongs to midfielder Marcelinho Carioca, who played between 1994 and 2001 at Timão, in addition to a brief spell in 2006. The shirt 7 is the one who scored the most goals and gave the most goals for the club in the history of the competition, with an average of 0.73 participation in goals per game played.

The only player with a higher average is Doctor Sócrates, the club’s ace between 1978 and 1984. There were 41 goals and six assists in 59 games, with an average of 0.79 per game. The list is mostly (six out of ten) by names who played at the club from 1990 onwards, when the Brazilian became the main tournament of the season, with more games.

Top-10 of direct participations in goals by Corinthians in the Brazilian Championship (1959-2021):

Marcelinho – 95 (52 goals and 43 assists) in 127 games Rivellino – 67 (40 goals and 27 assists) in 130 games Jadson – 58 (27 goals and 31 assists) in 136 games Jo – 55 (42 goals and 13 assists) in 160 games Vaguinho – 51 (22 goals and 29 assists) in 191 games Socrates – 47 (41 goals and 6 assists) in 59 games Geraldão – 46 (35 goals and 11 assists) in 112 games Neto – 43 (32 goals and 11 assists) in 88 games Gil – 42 (29 goals and 13 assists) in 124 games Danilo – 41 (25 goals and 16 assists) in 194 games

