See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

The end of August ends lively for investors focused on receiving dividends to increase your profitability and equity. The last day of the month, next Tuesday, will have the payment of earnings from Banco do Brasil, BR Distribuidora and Eletrobras, among the highlights.

Already in the first days of September, the traditional presence of the large banks Itaú, Santander and Bradesco, paying their dividends and interest on equity.

For those who want to guarantee another round of drips of earnings in the future, pay attention to investors from Usiminas, Itaú and Itaúsa, who will have their cut-off date this week. See more details at the end of the text.

It is worth remembering that investors who are entitled to dividends and interest on equity they don’t need to take any action. The value of earnings will be automatically deposited into the broker’s account.

See below the details of each payment and the cut-off dates:

Dividend schedule for the week

Monday (8/30): Alupar (ALUP11), Mills (MILS3)

Tuesday (8/31): Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Banco Banese (BGIP3), Banco Mercantil de Investimentos (BMIN4), Petrobras Distribuidora (BRDT3), Eletrobras (ELET3), Mercantil do Brasil Financeira (MERC4), Conservas Oderich (ODER4), Panvel (PNVL3),

Wednesday (1/9): Bradesco (BBDC4), Banestes Bank (BEES3), Itaú (ITUB4)

Friday (3/9): Santander (SANB11), Triunfo (TPIS3)

earnings of the week

Monday, 8/30

Alupar (ALUP11)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.10 (ALUP3 and ALUP4) and BRL 0.30 (ALUP11)

BRL 0.10 (ALUP3 and ALUP4) and BRL 0.30 (ALUP11) Cutoff date : April 27, 2021

: April 27, 2021 Payday : August 30, 2021

: August 30, 2021 Yield: 1.16% (ALUP3), 1.12% (ALUP4) and 1.17% (ALUP11)

Mills (MILS3)

Type: Dividends and interest on equity

Dividends and interest on equity Value: BRL 0.03264614 (dividends) and BRL 0.04876559 (JCP)

BRL 0.03264614 (dividends) and BRL 0.04876559 (JCP) Cutoff date : August 17, 2021

: August 17, 2021 Payday : August 30, 2021

: August 30, 2021 Yield: 1.17%

Tuesday, 8/31

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.34828885

BRL 0.34828885 Cutoff date : August 23, 2021

: August 23, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: 1.16%

Banese Bank (BGIP3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.31153920 (BGIP3) and BRL 0.34269312 (BGIP4)

BRL 0.31153920 (BGIP3) and BRL 0.34269312 (BGIP4) Cutoff date : August 18, 2021

: August 18, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: 0.89% (BGIP3) and 1.45% (BGIP4)

Mercantile Investment Bank (BMIN4)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.549845

BRL 0.549845 Cutoff date : August 17, 2021

: August 17, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: 2.63%

BR Distributor (BRDT3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.61951577

BRL 0.61951577 Cutoff date : April 15, 2021

: April 15, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: 2.60%

Eletrobras (ELET3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.96313666 (ELET3) and BRL 1.05945032 (ELET5 and ELET6)

BRL 0.96313666 (ELET3) and BRL 1.05945032 (ELET5 and ELET6) Cutoff date : April 27, 2021

: April 27, 2021 Payday : August 30, 2021

: August 30, 2021 Yield: 2.66% (ELET3), 2.89% (ELET5 and ELET6)

Mercantil do Brasil Investimentos (MERC4)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.022855

BRL 0.022855 Cutoff date : August 15, 2021

: August 15, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: -%

Oderich Canned Food (ODER4)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.01771933 and BRL 0.01771933

BRL 0.01771933 and BRL 0.01771933 Cutoff date : October 6, 2020 and June 30, 2021

: October 6, 2020 and June 30, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: -%

Panvel (PNVL3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.03989959

BRL 0.03989959 Cutoff date : August 20, 2021

: August 20, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: 0.22%

Triumph (TPIS3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.04121526

BRL 0.04121526 Cutoff date : April 30, 2021

: April 30, 2021 Payday : August 31, 2021

: August 31, 2021 Yield: 1.01%

Wednesday, 9/1

Bradesco (BBDC4)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.01724983 (BBDC3) and BRL 0.01897481 (BBDC4)

BRL 0.01724983 (BBDC3) and BRL 0.01897481 (BBDC4) Cutoff date : August 2, 2021

: August 2, 2021 Payday : September 1, 2021

: September 1, 2021 Yield: 0.08%

Banestes Bank (BEES3)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.01899258

BRL 0.01899258 Cutoff date : July 30, 2021

: July 30, 2021 Payday : September 1, 2021

: September 1, 2021 Yield: 0.37% (BEES3) and 0.32% (BEES4)

Itaú (ITUB4)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.015

BRL 0.015 Cutoff date : July 30, 2021

: July 30, 2021 Payday : September 1, 2021

: September 1, 2021 Yield: 0.05%

Friday, 3/9

Santander (SANB11)

Type: Interest on equity

Interest on equity Value: BRL 0.43404494 (SANB3), BRL 0.47744943 (SANB4) and BRL 0.91149437 (SANB11)

BRL 0.43404494 (SANB3), BRL 0.47744943 (SANB4) and BRL 0.91149437 (SANB11) Cutoff date : August 4, 2021

: August 4, 2021 Payday : September 3, 2021

: September 3, 2021 Yield: 2.26% (SANB3), 2.24% (SANB4) and 2.25% (SANB11)

Cut-off date for dividends from Itaú, Itaúsa and Usiminas

THE dividend week schedule brings important days for those who want to guarantee another round of earnings. Big names will have the cut-off date this week, such as banks Itaú and Bradesco, as well as holding Itaúsa and steelmaker Usiminas. See the details:

Tuesday (8/31) : Banco Banestes (BEES3) — Interest on equity of R$0.01899258, payable on October 1; CPFL Energia (CPFE3) — Dividends of R$1,50183485 payable on December 31; Itaú (ITUB4) — Dividends of R$0.015 payable on October 1st; Itaúsa (ITSA4) — Dividends of R$0.02 payable on October 1; Usiminas (USIM5) – Dividends of R$ 0.71128706 and interest on equity of R$ 0.34955644 payable on October 5th

: Banco Banestes (BEES3) — Interest on equity of R$0.01899258, payable on October 1; CPFL Energia (CPFE3) — Dividends of R$1,50183485 payable on December 31; Itaú (ITUB4) — Dividends of R$0.015 payable on October 1st; Itaúsa (ITSA4) — Dividends of R$0.02 payable on October 1; Usiminas (USIM5) – Dividends of R$ 0.71128706 and interest on equity of R$ 0.34955644 payable on October 5th Wednesday (1/9): Banco de Brasília (BLIS3) — Interest on equity of R$0.12742392 payable on September 10; Camil (CAML3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.06871517; Portobello (PTBL3) — Dividends of R$0.1298 payable on September 15th.

Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.