See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

The end of August ends lively for investors focused on receiving dividends to increase your profitability and equity. The last day of the month, next Tuesday, will have the payment of earnings from Banco do Brasil, BR Distribuidora and Eletrobras, among the highlights.
Already in the first days of September, the traditional presence of the large banks Itaú, Santander and Bradesco, paying their dividends and interest on equity.
For those who want to guarantee another round of drips of earnings in the future, pay attention to investors from Usiminas, Itaú and Itaúsa, who will have their cut-off date this week. See more details at the end of the text.
It is worth remembering that investors who are entitled to dividends and interest on equity they don’t need to take any action. The value of earnings will be automatically deposited into the broker’s account.
See below the details of each payment and the cut-off dates:
Dividend schedule for the week
- Monday (8/30): Alupar (ALUP11), Mills (MILS3)
- Tuesday (8/31): Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Banco Banese (BGIP3), Banco Mercantil de Investimentos (BMIN4), Petrobras Distribuidora (BRDT3), Eletrobras (ELET3), Mercantil do Brasil Financeira (MERC4), Conservas Oderich (ODER4), Panvel (PNVL3),
- Wednesday (1/9): Bradesco (BBDC4), Banestes Bank (BEES3), Itaú (ITUB4)
- Friday (3/9): Santander (SANB11), Triunfo (TPIS3)
earnings of the week
Monday, 8/30
Alupar (ALUP11)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.10 (ALUP3 and ALUP4) and BRL 0.30 (ALUP11)
- Cutoff date: April 27, 2021
- Payday: August 30, 2021
- Yield: 1.16% (ALUP3), 1.12% (ALUP4) and 1.17% (ALUP11)
Mills (MILS3)
- Type: Dividends and interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.03264614 (dividends) and BRL 0.04876559 (JCP)
- Cutoff date: August 17, 2021
- Payday: August 30, 2021
- Yield: 1.17%
Tuesday, 8/31
Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.34828885
- Cutoff date: August 23, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: 1.16%
Banese Bank (BGIP3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.31153920 (BGIP3) and BRL 0.34269312 (BGIP4)
- Cutoff date: August 18, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: 0.89% (BGIP3) and 1.45% (BGIP4)
Mercantile Investment Bank (BMIN4)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.549845
- Cutoff date: August 17, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: 2.63%
BR Distributor (BRDT3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.61951577
- Cutoff date: April 15, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: 2.60%
Eletrobras (ELET3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.96313666 (ELET3) and BRL 1.05945032 (ELET5 and ELET6)
- Cutoff date: April 27, 2021
- Payday: August 30, 2021
- Yield: 2.66% (ELET3), 2.89% (ELET5 and ELET6)
Mercantil do Brasil Investimentos (MERC4)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.022855
- Cutoff date: August 15, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: -%
Oderich Canned Food (ODER4)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.01771933 and BRL 0.01771933
- Cutoff date: October 6, 2020 and June 30, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: -%
Panvel (PNVL3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.03989959
- Cutoff date: August 20, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: 0.22%
Triumph (TPIS3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.04121526
- Cutoff date: April 30, 2021
- Payday: August 31, 2021
- Yield: 1.01%
Wednesday, 9/1
Bradesco (BBDC4)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.01724983 (BBDC3) and BRL 0.01897481 (BBDC4)
- Cutoff date: August 2, 2021
- Payday: September 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.08%
Banestes Bank (BEES3)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.01899258
- Cutoff date: July 30, 2021
- Payday: September 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.37% (BEES3) and 0.32% (BEES4)
Itaú (ITUB4)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.015
- Cutoff date: July 30, 2021
- Payday: September 1, 2021
- Yield: 0.05%
Friday, 3/9
Santander (SANB11)
- Type: Interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.43404494 (SANB3), BRL 0.47744943 (SANB4) and BRL 0.91149437 (SANB11)
- Cutoff date: August 4, 2021
- Payday: September 3, 2021
- Yield: 2.26% (SANB3), 2.24% (SANB4) and 2.25% (SANB11)
Cut-off date for dividends from Itaú, Itaúsa and Usiminas
THE dividend week schedule brings important days for those who want to guarantee another round of earnings. Big names will have the cut-off date this week, such as banks Itaú and Bradesco, as well as holding Itaúsa and steelmaker Usiminas. See the details:
- Tuesday (8/31): Banco Banestes (BEES3) — Interest on equity of R$0.01899258, payable on October 1; CPFL Energia (CPFE3) — Dividends of R$1,50183485 payable on December 31; Itaú (ITUB4) — Dividends of R$0.015 payable on October 1st; Itaúsa (ITSA4) — Dividends of R$0.02 payable on October 1; Usiminas (USIM5) – Dividends of R$ 0.71128706 and interest on equity of R$ 0.34955644 payable on October 5th
- Wednesday (1/9): Banco de Brasília (BLIS3) — Interest on equity of R$0.12742392 payable on September 10; Camil (CAML3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.06871517; Portobello (PTBL3) — Dividends of R$0.1298 payable on September 15th.
Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.