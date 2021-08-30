See how to save energy in times of more expensive electricity bills – 08/29/2021 – Market

The Brazilian’s electricity bill will remain expensive – and the forecast is that it will rise even more, with the contracting of energy generated by thermal plants, which is more expensive, so that the government can avoid the risk of blackout.

In the biggest water crisis of the last 91 years, Brazil has already lost the equivalent of half of Itaipu with the depletion of hydroelectric reservoirs – and the situation is likely to get worse, because the La Niña phenomenon could reduce the rain forecast for the next ones by up to 30% months and further harm the mills.

Therefore, it is up to the consumer to save to mitigate the effects of pricing – experts calculate that the last full transfer of energy costs should raise the electricity bill by 15% on the electricity bill.

Paulo Guedes pressured the government so that the new tariff flag (red 2) is now worth R$14 and is in effect for up to seven months. The expectation was that the readjustment was approved this Friday (27), but Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) only decided to keep the current flag for September without defining the new values.

In this way, the additional amount that falls on the bills would go from the current R$9.49 per 100 kWh to around R$14 — an increase of approximately 50%.

The government has already announced guidelines for the reduction of energy consumption in the industry, in addition to a plan for discounting the electricity bill for regulated consumers (connected to distributors) residential and business that are willing to voluntarily save energy.

Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) asked Brazilians to turn off “a spot of light at home” to help save energy. But the villain, experts point out, are others.

One of those responsible for the high electricity bill are appliances that use energy to heat or cool, such as electric showers, refrigerators, air conditioning and heaters.

“These are pieces of equipment with high energy consumption and, generally, they have high power”, says Luiz Henrique Ferreira, CEO and founder of Inovatech Engenharia.

By way of comparison, a shower has at least 4,000 watts of power, while a led light usually has 7 watts.

“Putting it on the tip of the pencil, a bath can be equivalent to 400 light bulbs turned on”, says Ferreira. To alleviate the bill at the end of the month, the expert recommends reducing the time in the shower, updating the equipment and avoiding using full power on unnecessary occasions.

To improve the efficiency of appliances –and thus reduce energy consumption–, Ferreira recommends not leaving the refrigerator next to the stove, in addition to respecting the minimum distance between the appliances and the wall. Recommendations usually come from the manufacturer itself.

Old recommendations such as avoiding unnecessarily opening the refrigerator, accumulating clothes to iron them all at once, and using the air conditioning behind closed doors are still valid, says Marcos Rosa dos Santos, professor of electrical engineering at the Mauá Institute of Technology.

In cold regions, heater usage can also be a factor in increasing the bill. “The appliances with resistance have a fan that blows the air and throws the warm air into the room, which demands a lot of energy.”

Air fryers, which have fallen into popular taste in recent years, also join the list of appliances that increase expenses. “Any device that has high resistance can change the bill at the end of the month”, says Santos.

For those who stay in the home office, you don’t need to be so cautious with notebooks and cell phone chargers, since they are devices that demand little energy. According to Luiz Henrique Ferreira, a computer turned on for 8 hours is equivalent to 24 minutes of bathing.

“There are ways to reduce consumption, too, although it is not so expressive”, says Santos. It is the case of leaving the device in “sleep” mode when not in use, since it remains on, but with fewer active functions.

As technology advances, new products new to the market also help to reduce consumption. Smart light bulbs and sockets help control the intensity and hours of operation of appliances.