See ten situations that every gamer has gone through while playing | Games

International Gamer Day is celebrated this Sunday (29). In Brazil, digital games are among the main forms of entertainment for 79% of the population, according to the Game Brasil Survey of 2021. Whether on cell phones, computers or PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles, players go through common situations. Among them is explaining that you can’t pause an online game, lose a game because the internet went down, or even leave a furious game after a loss. To celebrate the date, the TechAll he tells, below, ten situations that every gamer – from the most experienced to the youngest – has already gone through.

See situations that every gamer has gone through, from getting angry at matches to forgetting to save a game — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash (by Jan Vasek)

Explaining to the family you cannot pause online game

Until the popularization of the internet in Brazil in the 90s, games were played offline and could easily be interrupted for some activity. Unfortunately, it is still necessary to explain to some family members that it is not possible to freeze the action of the other 149 players in a Battle Royale game of Call of Duty: Warzone, for example, to solve some problem.

Explaining to the family that action-packed online games like Call of Duty: Warzone don't have a break is a challenge for the gamer — Photo: Disclosure/Activision

Explain that Zelda is not Link

It can be said that Nintendo was a pioneer when it released The Legend of Zelda in 1986 by not using the name of the main character in the title of the game. However, this has also led to a long history of people calling the series’ protagonist, Link, by the name of Princess Zelda.

The company even launched another game with the same problem, Metroid, also from 1986, in which the protagonist Samus often gets her name confused with the Metroid aliens. There are many other similar cases, such as Scorpion, called a yellow Subzero, or Luigi, mistaken for a green Mario.

The protagonist Link (with sword) in The Legend of Zelda constantly has his name changed to the princess of the series — Photo: Reproduction/Nintendo

Losing the match because the internet went down

Since online gaming has become a big part of gaming culture, everyone has had to deal with dropping the connection in the middle of the game. Usually when you fall down in the middle of a game the defeat is immediate, but some games like Rocket League allow you to come back later while the rest of your team tries to hold on. In other cases the player is still punished because the game considers that the user disconnected on purpose, as it usually happens in Valorant, for example.

Losing a game to an internet crash is frustrating, but games like Rocket League still allow you to try to return to save the game — Photo: Press Release/Rocket League

Obviously, there are cases where the user disconnects on purpose when defeat is imminent. The “rage quit”, or “quit because of anger”, is an expression for when the user leaves a match in anger, usually because he is losing.

The term is valid both for situations where the user disconnects or when he just leaves the game in the traditional way. In these cases, the game normally considers the player who left as defeated. It’s understandable that it’s sometimes unbearable to lose a Fortnite game again in the very last round. What doesn’t count is toxic behavior!

Sometimes dying at the very end of a Fortnite game makes you want to turn off the rage game — Photo: Press Release/Epic Games

Watch gameplay to get past a difficult stage or to buy the game

Gameplay has become a big part of gaming culture in recent years, not just for entertainment, but as a source of information. In the past you had to look at how to get past a stage in a magazine or read countless reviews while imagining the game in your head to decide whether to buy it. These days anyone can search the internet for a video to find a secret passage in Hollow Knight or watch a bit of the game to decide if it’s their style.

Hollow Knight is a game that would have sold several Walkthrough magazines, but whose secrets can now be discovered in gameplays — Photo: Reproduction/Hollow Knight

Forget to save progress

This is a point that happened more in the memory card era, where it was necessary to manually save certain moments of the game. Currently, most games automatically store their progress.

Still, there are games like The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim where the player may be worried about when the autosave will leave and prefer to save on their own. Something that is also extremely common is saving the game and then wondering if you actually performed the action. In this case, gamers always save twice as a precaution.

In The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim it's always good to remember to save before causing trouble in a city — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Blowing tapes to make the game work

Until the early 2000s, before games started to be sold on CDs, it was common to blow cartridges to make games work again. However, the technical analysis of these “tapes” used in video games of the 80s and 90s like Nes, Master System, Super Nintendo, Mega Drive and Nintendo 64 say that blowing the cartridges didn’t solve the problem. According to experts, all you had to do was try to connect them again to get the same effect. In the long run, it damaged the games.

Tape Blowing was a lost art after the Nintendo 64, when there was a switch to optical media — Photo: Playback/Nintendo

Game stores were most popular during the 1980s and 1990s, but many resisted even after that. For many players, these were the only ways to always try out releases and games that we didn’t necessarily want to buy.

Some titles, like Biker Mice from Mars on the Super Nintendo, were a classic at the time and many players remember renting them. The feeling of waiting for a Friday to book a game for the weekend, for a promotional price, should still be alive in the hearts of many players.

Biker Mice from Mars was one of those games that everyone rented but few bought — Photo: Playback/MobyGames

Keeping the game bad because the CD scratched

The shift from cartridges to optical media in video games brought a new conservation problem: risks. Most scratches on CDs, DVDs and Blu-rays are superficial and strike exactly a layer of protection that prevents data from being damaged.

Some of them, however, may be deep enough to make the game unreadable. A gamer who has never wasted tens of hours on an RPG like Final Fantasy 8 or Xenogears for a risk can consider himself lucky.

Games like Final Fantasy 8 came on 4 CDs at the time of PlayStation One and all it took was an ugly scratch on one of them to probably not be able to finish the game — Photo: Playback/Steam

Getting scolded for talking out loud while playing

On occasion the action can get extremely chaotic in an online game like PlayerUnknown’s Battlergrounds, with gunfire flying everywhere, teammates screaming and enemies cursing. When we respond at the same volume, it’s normal to get an earful from those around you because they’re not immersed in the same action.

Sometimes the action gets intense in games, especially online games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and the volume can get out of control — Photo: Playback/Steam

