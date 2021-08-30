Seer reveals that Faustão’s health can be affected in Band in his new program

After leaving TV Globo, Faustão will have a weekly program on Bandeirantes and, according to the seer and witch Edu Scarfon, the presenter’s health may be affected. At the former station, his program was only on Sunday nights, now, Fausto Silva should appear on the small screen in prime time on the same strip as Jornal Nacional to face Globo.

In an interview for the NaTelinha website, the seer revealed that Fausto Silva avoids performing every day because of his health, since having a daily program is quite stressful: Avoiding a daily format or with several editions per week would be the best option for him.”

Seer reveals that Faustão’s health can be affected in the Band in his new program. (Photo: Reproduction)



He continued: “When the premiere takes place, the repercussions will be great, as will the reviews, the comments about it, and then the criticisms. the challenge will be much greater after the debut, in the daily life of the attraction.”

The seer also revealed that one of the TV icons will have to fight, and a lot, for audience: “It will be something challenging and extremely laborious. He will be totally out of his comfort zone! He will work hard and need to police himself with stress”.