Selection Player and Premier League record holder; see the numbers of Willian, next to Corinthians

The probable signing of Willian by Corinthians should be considered one of the biggest that the club has made in its entire history.

In recent years, Carlos Tevez, in 2005, and Ronaldo, in 2009, represented great shares of Timão in the market. Alexandre Pato, in 2013, also had a strong impact.

Willian returns to the team that formed him as a professional athlete with an impressive resume.

At 33, the attacking midfielder has 70 matches for the Brazilian team, with nine goals scored. He participated in the 2019 Copa America title and also played in two World Cups, in 2014 and 2018.

Willian is the Brazilian player with the highest number of matches in the Premier League, the main national competition on the planet. There were 259 games, 38 goals and 38 assists.

Wearing the Chelsea shirt, he was the protagonist of a team that raised five cups: two in the Premier League, one in the Europa League, one in the FA Cup and one in the English League Cup.

Previously, playing for Shakhtar Donestk, Willian also won the Europa League, as well as 11 other national titles in Ukraine.

The spell at Arsenal was short, with just 37 games. A team undergoing restructuring and also a minor injury hindered Willian’s performance in the Gunners.

Another quick spell at a European was at Anzhi, where Willian stayed for just 17 games before moving to Chelsea.

Multi-champion, used to the national team’s shirt, record holder, excellent free kick taker and a prominent figure in the main tournaments in the world of football. This should be Corinthians’ new reinforcement.

Willian will sign a contract until the end of 2023 with the Parque São Jorge club and should receive shirt 10.

Leave your comment