Series B: after the round, Cruzeiro sees the risk of falling and the chance of access lacking

Cruzeiro has a 0.10% chance of being champion of Series B (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF)

O cruise was 0 to 0 with the CRB, on Sunday, at the Rei Pel stadium, for the 21st round of Serie B. The result left the heavenly team farther from Serie A access to the Brazilian Championship, but the risk of relegation to the third division also dropped. The calculations were made by the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.

The distance from Fox to G4 of series B increased over the last round, going from 9 to 10 points. Currently, Cruzeiro occupies the 14th position in the classification table, with 25 points. Botafogo the fourth, with 35.

According to UFMG, the probability of Cruzeiro going up went from 2.3% in the previous round to 1.8%. The university calculates that a club with 63 points has more than a 97.7% chance of gaining access. To reach this score, the heavenly team needs 38 points from 17 games.

The risk of falling to Series C is greater than the chance of access. According to UFMG, the probability of Cruzeiro playing in the third division in 2022 of 12%. In the previous round, it was 12.5%. Today, Londrina opens the Z4, with 21 points. At 45, the probability of falling is only 4.7%. To reach this score, the celestial team needs 20 more points.

CHANCE OF ACCESS (UFMG)

1- CORITIBA: 72.8%

2- GOIS: 64.4%

3- CRB: 55.8%

4- BOTAFOGO: 49.2%

5- SAMPAIO RUN: 37.1%

6- GUARANI: 23.9%

7- NUTICO: 23.5%

8- AVA: 22.7%

9- WORKER: 19.4%

10- VASCO DA GAMA: 15.8%

11- CSA: 7.0%

12- OAR: 3.5%

13- BRUSQUE: 1.9%

14- CRUISE: 1.8%

DOWNLOADING RISK (UFMG)

1- CONFIDENCE: 94.9%

2- BRAZIL OF PELLETS: 91.8%

3- VITRIA: 54.7%

4- LONDON: 46.0%

5- VILA NOVA: 37.8%

6- BLACK BRIDGE: 32.3%

7- BRUSQUE: 13.6%

8- CRUISE: 12.0%

9- OAR: 8.8%

10- CSA: 4.7%

11- VASCO DA GAMA: 1.3%