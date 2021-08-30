Series B: after the round, Cruzeiro sees the risk of falling and the chance of access lacking

According to UFMG, the probability of Cruzeiro going up went from 2.3% in the previous round to 1.8%. The university calculates that a club with 63 points has more than a 97.7% chance of gaining access. To reach this score, the heavenly team needs 38 points from 17 games.
The risk of falling to Series C is greater than the chance of access. According to UFMG, the probability of Cruzeiro playing in the third division in 2022 of 12%. In the previous round, it was 12.5%. Today, Londrina opens the Z4, with 21 points. At 45, the probability of falling is only 4.7%. To reach this score, the celestial team needs 20 more points.
CRB x Cruzeiro: photos of the game valid for the 21st round of Series B
CHANCE OF ACCESS (UFMG)
1- CORITIBA: 72.8%
2- GOIS: 64.4%
3- CRB: 55.8%
4- BOTAFOGO: 49.2%
5- SAMPAIO RUN: 37.1%
6- GUARANI: 23.9%
7- NUTICO: 23.5%
8- AVA: 22.7%
9- WORKER: 19.4%
10- VASCO DA GAMA: 15.8%
11- CSA: 7.0%
12- OAR: 3.5%
13- BRUSQUE: 1.9%
14- CRUISE: 1.8%
DOWNLOADING RISK (UFMG)
1- CONFIDENCE: 94.9%
2- BRAZIL OF PELLETS: 91.8%
3- VITRIA: 54.7%
4- LONDON: 46.0%
5- VILA NOVA: 37.8%
6- BLACK BRIDGE: 32.3%
7- BRUSQUE: 13.6%
8- CRUISE: 12.0%
9- OAR: 8.8%
10- CSA: 4.7%
11- VASCO DA GAMA: 1.3%