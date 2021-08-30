About to make his Marvel debut with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the protagonist Simu Liu hopes to be in the next Avengers movie, yet without a preview or official announcement. The statement came when the actor was asked about his future in the MCU [via SR]:

“In terms of what comes next, I know what’s on my mind is the same thing that’s on everyone’s mind, and I hope there’s an Avengers in the future at some point. but being a huge fan of the franchise as a whole I know this is the golden star.”

The possibility, even if high, should still take time to be realized. Recently, the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said the supergroup’s fifth film will only take place after the arc initiated in Phase 4 of the franchise is developed.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have, in addition to Simu Liu as protagonist, names like Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh in the cast. The script was written by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984).

Unlike productions like Cruella and Black Widow, the adventure will not be available on Disney’s Premier Access streaming at the same time it hits theaters — a move that was already planned by the company.

Shang-Chi is scheduled to debut in Brazil in September 2, 2021.

