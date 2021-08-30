SP will delay delivery of the remainder of the Coronavac batch to the Ministry of Health – 08/30/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The government of São Paulo and the Butantan Institute delivered a new batch of ten million doses of Coronavac to the Ministry of Health this Monday morning (30), thus reaching a total of 92.85 million doses for the campaign. national vaccination against Covid-19.

The amount is close to the total of 100 million doses that is part of the institute’s agreement with the folder, although it has not managed to fulfill the forecast of completing the amount by the 30th of August, as had been promised by the São Paulo government. There remain 7.15 million doses to be delivered to the folder.

According to the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Tadeu Covas, Butantan will not deliver these missing doses until next Tuesday (31), the end of August. This batch must be shipped by the end of September. The reason for the new forecast, also according to Dimas Covas, was the “declaration of the Ministry of Health that excludes Coronavac as the vaccine for the third dose”.

“We are rescheduling because we have other contracts to be planned, with other states and even other countries, and therefore we will not finalize the delivery of the amount of 54 million [previstos no segundo acordo feito com o Ministério da Saúde, totalizando assim 100 milhões] until the end of August,” Covas said in an interview with journalists this Monday morning.

The doses will be sent to the PNI (National Immunization Program), to be distributed proportionally to the states. Also according to the director of Butantan, there are over 13 million doses of Coronavac already being processed at the institute and that the next batches will be released almost daily.

The dispute between the São Paulo government and the health ministry began in September 2020, when the then Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, signed an agreement with the São Paulo institute for the purchase of 46 million doses of Coronavac.

The following day, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party) disavowed the minister and wrote on his social networks that “we will not have Chinese vaccine for Doria”. “WILL NOT BE PURCHASED,” wrote the president, in capital letters.

After the incident, the federal government and the Butantan Institute went back and forth in negotiations for the purchase of Coronavac. It was only on December 16, 2020 that the health ministry announced its intention to purchase doses from Coronavac. According to Covas, this delay in signing the initial agreement also weighed on the decision to comply or not with the delivery schedule at this time.

“In December, Butantan had six million doses to deliver to the Ministry of Health, ready; we could have started vaccination in December of last year. It started with a vaccine resistance. We will be the first to fulfill the contract for 100 million doses before the end of September, but with this new reality, because the Ministry [da Saúde] has been giving news every day in order to decharacterize, discredit Coronavac, so let’s rethink [essa entrega]”, he stated.

Coronavac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac and manufactured in Butantan, had its authorization for emergency use approved on January 17 this year by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the same day that the approval for the Covishield vaccine was given, from Oxford/AstraZeneca, manufactured at Fiocruz.

On November 19, the government of São Paulo received the first batch with 120,000 doses of vaccines ready for use in single-dose vials from China. As of December 3, shipments of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient), necessary for production on national soil, began to arrive. However, it was only on August 18 that Butantan received the first quantity with 2 million doses and, on December 24, another 5.5 million. Thus, it was only at the end of the month, and not at the beginning, that the government had available to the ministry six million doses ready for use.

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), accompanied the delivery along with the state secretary of health, Jean Gorinchteyn, Regiane de Paula, coordinator of the State Immunization Program (PEI), Dimas Tadeu Covas, director of the Butantan Institute and the executive secretary of the Military Police, state deputy Colonel Camilo (PSD) in an interview with journalists this Monday morning.

In addition to Coronavac, the country currently has three other immunizing agents: the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, produced at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro, the American-German Pfizer/BioNTech and the Belgian-American Janssen.

Last Saturday (28), the Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of São Paulo (Cosems/SP) released a technical note stating that the vaccine for the first dose (D1) is lacking in several municipalities in the state, a deficit caused by the “ IBGE population estimates by age group that, in addition to being outdated, do not consider the population mobility that occurs between states and municipalities”.

The government’s answer is, however, that there are doses left over in several municipalities. “We carried out a survey on the VaciVida platform with the information collected by the municipalities themselves and, of the 645 cities, 349 together have a balance of 829,000 doses. We are now evaluating what the municipalities asked for and what they used, looking at and referring to it in order to have a clearer position”, said Regiane de Paula, PEI coordinator.

The State Immunization Program has expanded the application of D1 in several municipalities since the beginning of July in an attempt to make progress with vaccination by age groups, and concluded the injection of this first dose in all adults over 18 years old on the 16th. of August. However, there is a major difference in the country between those vaccinated with the first and the two doses of the vaccine, as shown by a survey carried out by Deltafolha published last Friday (27).

In the state of SP, according to data from the State Health Department, 97.28% of the adult population has already received at least one dose of immunizing agents against Covid-19, and about half of that (47.5%) received both doses. When considering the total population, including adolescents aged 15 to 17 who have already started to be vaccinated in the state, these rates rise to 74.3% with the first dose and 36.3% with two doses.