Spider-Man 3 Duration May Have Been Revealed

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) may have just had its duration revealed by a movie ticket service.

UK cinema chain Cineworld has created a ticket list for Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3), which includes a duration. There is still no poster or any plot information, but it is pointed out that the film will be 150 minutes long, 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

It is worth noting that this duration has not yet been confirmed by Marvel. Previous MCU Spider-Man movies were a little shorter, with Spider-Man: Back Home being 2 hours and 13 minutes and Spider-Man: Away from Home being 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) is an upcoming superhero film based on the character Spider-Man from Marvel Comics, co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

It is a sequel to Spider-Man: Back to Home (2017) and Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019), being part of the MCU.

The film was directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and starred Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, opposite Zendaya, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch and Alfred Mill.

Spider-Man: No Return Home (Spider-Man 3) opens in theaters on December 16th.

