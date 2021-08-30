Spider-Man’s Possible Duration Revealed: No Return Home

According to the website cinemaworld, the second largest exhibitor in the world – the film Spider-Man: No Return Home it will be 150 minutes long, that is, 2 and a half hours. Thus, this would become the longest-running Spider-Man movie ever in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.