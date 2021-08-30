Sporting will offer Inter goalkeeper in exchange for Marcelo Lomba; Colorado board takes a backstage

O International keep an eye out for the ball market, keeping an eye on reinforcements to qualify the squad of coach Diego Aguirre. Seeking behind-the-scenes opportunities, Colorado is close to announcing the defender’s arrivals Kaique Rocha, from Sampdoria, from Italy, and from the midfielder Gustavo Maia, which was at Barcelona-B. In addition to looking for reinforcements, the gaucho club he must receive an offer coming soon.









According to information from the report on the portal “GaúchaZH”, the sporting, in Portugal, have interest in hiring Marcelo Lomba. The 34-year-old goalkeeper has already been in the sights of the Portuguese, who have not given up on closing a deal and are preparing offer to try to convince Inter’s board, which is showing resistance.

The intention is to offer the Brazilian goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro, 31 years old, in addition to a sum of money, to hire Marcelo Lomba. revealed in Atlético-MG and passing through São Paulo, the archer has been in Portugal since the 2017/18 season, initially passing through the Estoril Beach. After 56 appearances in his first two years, he lost ground at Sporting.

Renan Ribeiro: will be offered (Photo: Bello/Getty Images/USA)



Aware of the interest, the color direction positioned itself and indicated what does not want to get rid of Marcelo Lomba. Recently, Danilo Fernandes said goodbye to the club from Rio Grande do Sul to play for Bahia and Inter’s idea is follow up with an experienced goalkeeper on the bench – the holder with Aguirre has been Daniel.

Also according to the website, the Colorado is willing to do business if the offer is good for Lomba, but shows no interest in Renan Ribeiro. If the 12 shirt leaves Beira-Rio, Inter will look for another alternative in the market. Sporting has until September 22, when the transfer window in Portugal closes, to conclude the deal.