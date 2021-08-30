Star+, Disney’s new streaming, arrives in Brazil more expensive than the competition – 08/30/2021 – Illustrated

One of the last major international streaming services to be launched in Brazil, Star+ arrives to the Brazilian public this Tuesday with the aim of pleasing nostalgic fans, with old productions, as well as sports enthusiasts, with the live display of content from ESPN.

Created by Disney, the service is another bet of Mickey’s company in Brazil — bold, it is possible to say, considering the subscription price of R$ 32.90 per month, which only does not exceed the R$ 37.90 charged by Telecine .

In most parts of the world, Star+, which has recently gone through a value readjustment, functions as a tab within Disney+. In Latin America, however, the service will be independent, with a separate application.

Extensive sports programming ranges from football to golf, with the transmission of championships and leagues such as the Liberators of America , a NBA and the NHL. The catalog — with a number of titles undisclosed, as usual between streaming — recycles films and series that were successful in past decades.

This is the case of “The Walking Dead”, which traditionally debuted on Fox. Its last season was released abroad on August 22 and, for the Brazilian public, will only be available on Star+.

Other examples are “Prison Break” and “Lost”, which were successful on TV Globo in the 2000s and introduced many Brazilians to the series, in addition to the comedies “Modern Family” and “How I Met Your Mother” and the animations “The Simpsons” and “Futurama”, which began in the 1990s and continued until today.

Among the films, the highlights are “Bohemian Rhapsody”, which chronicles the trajectory of Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, “Logan”, about the X-Men Wolverine, “The Devil Wears Prada” and franchises like “Deadpool”, ” Planet of the Apes” and “Relentless Search”.

Most titles were produced by Fox, purchased by Disney , and did not come to Brazil with the Disney+ , which accumulates productions from Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic.

Streaming also bets on originals from Hulu, a service that only exists in the United States and hosts renowned productions, such as “O Conto da Aia”. The series is shown in Brazil by Globoplay and Paramount+. Like other Hulu productions with Brazilian distribution rights purchased by the competition, it will not be part of the Star+ catalog at the moment, but it should definitely be moved there in the future.

“The Hulu content goes to Star+, but there are pre-existing contracts for certain productions that keep them on other platforms. As soon as the contracts are finalized, in the long term, everything goes to the Star+”, says the director general of Disney in Brazil, Hernán Estrada.

The executive also says that national productions should be a strong feature of Star+. He does not reveal the number of Brazilian projects, but says that there are 66 productions underway in Latin America — among them, one about the end of slavery in Brazil and another about Maria Bonita.

The national highlights that debut simultaneously with the beginning of streaming operations are “O Rei da TV”, about the trajectory of Silvio Santos, and “Insânia”, which follows a female police officer in a mysterious psychiatric clinic.

“The streaming industry has exploded. Everyone is coming in with aggressive proposals,” says Estrada. “I imagine people thinking about what’s worth signing. The difference is the quality of the stories. Low prices and aggressive marketing are not going to be enough. That’s why we believe in stories.”