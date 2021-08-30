Striker for Flamengo and the Brazilian team, Gabigol launches official store

Flamengo’s top scorer, Gabriel Barbosa wants to take the good phase on the field to the business world. In addition to making his debut as a rapper, shirt 9 launched this Monday, when he turns 25, his official store: the Gabigol Store. In partnership with Mercado Livre, the project offers a series of licensed products, from beauty and personal care to decorative items.

The store will be the point of sale where the athlete will make special actions and limited and autographed editions of items chosen by the striker, who, this Monday, presents himself to the Brazilian National Team for the South American Qualifiers.

At Flamengo since 2019, Gabi is the idol of the rubro-negra fans, being successful with the youngest and also the older generations. In addition to the various titles wearing the Manto Sagrado, the striker is close to reaching 100 goals. The three goals in the victory over Santos, this Sunday, in Vila, took him to 97.

– Since we launched Gabi’s brand and started the licensing project, we had the dream of having our own store, where fans could find all of his products in an easy and dynamic way. When we received the invitation from Mercado Livre, we were sure that we were on the right path and that it was time to take this project off the ground – said Marina Nishitani, Marketing Director at 4ComM, a company that manages the attacker’s career.