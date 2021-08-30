Suspected of killing musician in Arpoador continued working normally after the crime in a hot dog stand

Police officers from the Capital Homicide Precinct (DHC) arrested over the weekend one of those suspected of participating in the death of publicist, businessman and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, in Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, South Zone of Rio. Pablo Francisco da Silva is, according to the investigations, a homeless person who lives in the region where the crime took place. Another man, Flavio Lima de Mello, who allegedly dealt the fatal blow to the victim, was on the run until Sunday night.

Pablo was known to Arpoador workers. Two kiosk employees said that, despite sleeping on the street, he worked at a hot dog stand there and appeared to be a peaceful person. A street vendor in the region says that, even though he was working, he practiced some thefts and hung around with crack users. Flavio is also known in the region, but, according to reports, he hasn’t been around for a while.

— Pablo is a very peaceful and kind guy, he plays with everyone. I can’t believe he was the one who killed this boy. Even after the crime, he continued to work normally – said an employee of a kiosk in the area, who asked not to be identified.

A street vendor, who rents beach items to bathers and also requested anonymity, says that he witnessed Pablo stealing on the sidewalk:

— He even worked, but he hung out with crack users and did petty thefts. Everyone who works here on the beach knows him.

Cameras helped with identification

The two suspects in Sergio José’s death were identified with the help of images from a surveillance camera installed at Posto 7, on the waterfront, near Garota de Ipanema. The equipment caught the musician entering the park at dawn on the 10th and arguing with the men, who would have suffocated Sérgio José, actress Carla Daniel’s boyfriend. The pair would then have stolen the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled. His body, who was known as Pirata do Arpoador and was 41 years old, was found early that morning by police officers from the 23rd BPM (Leblon).

According to the assistant delegate of Homicide, Cassiano Conte, Sérgio entered the park at 1:34 am. Seven minutes later, he argued with Pablo and Flavio. The two, homeless people who usually sleep in the region, would have made a joke with the musician, who didn’t like the provocation and responded harshly. He entered a cave on the site, and soon after the two men followed him.

At 1:46 am, the video shows Flavio entering the cave. Two minutes later, it’s Pablo’s turn. At 1:54 am, the two appear bent over, at which point they would be stealing Sergio’s wallet and cell phone. Then, according to investigations, they leave the scene with the victim’s belongings.

Pablo, 20, was arrested Saturday night on Avenida Francisco Bhering in Ipanema and said that Flavio, 29, gave Sergio a rear-naked choke. Against Pablo, there is a criminal note for theft. Judge Angélica dos Santos Costa, on duty on Saturday, the 28th, issued temporary arrest warrants against the two.

Sérgio was reportedly dropped off at home by Carla Daniel around 10:30 pm on the 9th, on Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, in Copacabana. He never entered the apartment and would have gone straight to the vicinity of the Park, 1.2 km and six minutes away on foot, where he used to meditate frequently. He reportedly headed towards the beach and, about three hours later, entered the Garota de Ipanema. Although the gates to the space are open at 6:00 am and closed at 5:00 pm daily, broken gates allow free access for regulars at any time.

Agents from the Crime Scene Group (Gelc) of the DHC carried out an investigation on the corpse still in Arpoador. The body showed lesions as if it had been dragged and was close to a rock with an approximate height of three meters. That region is a point of drug consumption and prostitution, especially during the night. He was taken to the Medico-Legal Institute (IML), and he was identified through papilloscopic forensics.

Initially, the autopsy report indicated the musician’s cause of death as undetermined. Complementary tests on the victim’s blood are still being done to define what caused or contributed to the death.

This Sunday, after the news of Pablo da Silva’s arrest, actress, singer and producer Carla Daniel, who was dating Sérgio José, wrote on her social networks: “May justice be done”, sharing the link to the O Globo newspaper report .

Also on Sunday, agents of the March for Citizenship and Order, of the state government, visited the Garota de Ipanema Park looking for homeless people.

Since the musician’s death, Carla has been speaking out about their relationship, which began in 2020. “My great love left me today. I’m heartbroken,” she wrote, who is the daughter of Globo director Daniel Filho, on the day her boyfriend’s body was found.

On the night of the crime, the singer left Sérgio at his doorstep, in Copacabana. But he didn’t go in and went to the park.

Yesterday, Sérgio’s niece Valentina Seabra also posted on social media: “Let justice be done in the name of my uncle and other victims who might have suffered this in Garota de Ipanema Park,” she wrote. In the post, she marks Mayor Eduardo Paes and says she is “tired of this lack of security and inequality in this city and in this country”.

Shaken, Sérgio’s relatives declined to give interviews.