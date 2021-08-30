Taliban authorizes Afghan women to attend university but separate from men | World

Afghan women will be allowed to study at universities, but mixed classes will be banned under their mandate, Taliban Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said Sunday. Learn more about the situation of women in the video above. Afghanistan .

The radical Islamic group that took power on Aug. 15, after withdrawing the pro-Western government, promised to act differently from its previous regime (between 1996 and 2001), when girls and women were banned from going to school.

“The people of Afghanistan will continue to have higher education in accordance with sharia rules [lei islâmica], which prohibits mixed classes,” Haqqani said at a senior-member assembly known as the Loya Jirga.

He said the Taliban demands “the creation of a reasonable educational program that is consistent with our Islamic, national and historical values ​​and, on the other hand, is able to compete with other countries.”

Young men and women will be segregated in primary and secondary schools, which was common in a country as conservative as Afghanistan.

The Taliban advocates respect for advances in women’s rights, but only in accordance with their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Whether women will be able to work, educate themselves at high levels, and mingle with men are some of the most frequently asked questions by observers.

But the Taliban’s change in attitude is viewed with skepticism, and many wonder if they will keep their promises.

No women attended Sunday’s meeting in Kabul, which was attended by other senior Taliban officials.

The Taliban minister “spoken only to male teachers and students,” said a student who worked in the university town during the last government. According to her, this shows “the systematic prevention of women’s participation in decisions” and “the distance between the words of the Taliban and their actions”.

The number of university students has increased in the last 20 years of Western presence, especially among women who study with men and participate in seminars taught by male professors. But a series of attacks on educational centers in recent months, resulting in dozens of deaths, has caused panic in the population. The Taliban has denied being behind the attacks, some claimed by the local branch of the Islamic State.

During its previous repressive rule, the Taliban excluded women from public life, banned their entertainment, and terrible punishments, such as stoning to death, were meted out to adulteresses.

See, in the video below, the testimony of an Afghan woman who had to drop out of school:

Afghanistan under the Taliban: Student who dropped out of study writes poem to other women