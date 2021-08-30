Taliban political leader criticizes US attacks on Islamic State targets

A member of the Taliban political leadership on Sunday criticized attacks carried out by US forces against targets of the jihadist group Islamic State (EI) in Kabul, arguing that these offensives are not part of the agreement made to withdraw.

“We signed an agreement with the Americans in Doha on this and the attacks go against the pact. According to the agreement, they cannot interfere in the affairs of Afghanistan after the withdrawal,” Abdulhaq Wasiq, member of the political office of the Islamists.

Wasiq’s comments came after Washington on Sunday confirmed an attack on an ISIS target in Kabul, in retaliation for last Thursday’s attack that left at least 170 dead and claimed authorship by the jihadist group.

According to the US Central Command, an American drone hit a vehicle in which three jihadists were supposedly traveling to the airport. One of the jihadists died.

This new American attack, the second this week, comes the day after a drone kills two ISIS jihadists and leaves another wounded in retaliation for the bombing of the airport.

So far, the Taliban have not informed about their actions after the incident at the airport, but have guaranteed that they will arrest those responsible.

In Doha, the Taliban and the United States reached an agreement whereby the Americans commit to withdrawing all their troops from the country as long as the Taliban agree to comply with several conditions.

One of those conditions was to dialogue with the government in Kabul to reach a political agreement for peace and not allow Afghanistan to serve as a base for terrorist groups.

However, despite the negotiations, the Taliban took advantage of the withdrawal of foreign troops to carry out a military offensive and toppled the government.

With the seizure of Kabul, after winning in almost every province in the country, the Taliban demanded that the Americans fulfill their part of the agreement and leave Afghanistan by August 31st.