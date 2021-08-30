TAS denies LaLiga’s request not to release South American players to the qualifiers

The TAS (Sports Arbitration Court) denied LaLiga’s appeal, which consisted of not releasing South American players from the competition for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Tite’s Brazilian team has four squads that work in the elite of Spanish football: Éder Militão, Casemiro and Vini Jr., all from Real Madrid, as well as Matheus Cunha, from Atlético de Madrid.

Vini was even one of those called as replacements for the names who could not be present due to the Premier League’s decision not to release English football players for the South American qualifiers.

In an official statement, FIFA celebrated the decision of the TAS and explained again the reason for the increase in the window for national team games. Check it out below:

“Fifa welcomes the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) rejecting the request by Spain’s La Liga to overturn FIFA’s decision to extend the international window for the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in South America by two days.

The idea of ​​adding two additional days instead of three, as requested by the South American confederation CONMEBOL, was taken up by the competent FIFA body after consultation with all relevant stakeholders and after taking into account all relevant circumstances, in particular the challenges created by the Covid pandemic and especially health considerations for players. The TAS decision confirms the legality of FIFA’s decision and completely rejects the arguments presented by La Liga.

On Wednesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for a show of solidarity from all member associations, leagues and clubs to do what is right and fair for the global game.

We now hope that the release of players for the next FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America will take place in accordance with the recent FIFA decision, whose legality and legitimacy have now been recognized in the TAS decision.”