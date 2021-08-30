Teresa puts a rival to run and makes the strike

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) is not willing to accept the failure of her marriage. In the next chapters of Globo’s soap opera, the Empress acts to separate Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) from Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). The monarch will also take advantage of her rival’s distance to try to win back her husband.

Next week in Nos Tempos do Imperador, Teresa Cristina will put into practice a plan to undermine the romance between Pedro and Luísa. The princesses’ mother summons Mariquita, an affair from her husband’s past, to separate the lovers. The girl answers a call from the Empress without even suspecting that she is part of a setup.

After catching a kiss between Mariquita and Pedro, Luísa will be mad. The Countess of Barral gives up on going with the royal family in an entourage, furious with the scene witnessed minutes before. The decision angers the monarch’s daughters, who wanted to go with the governess on the trip, but leave Teresa Cristina beaming, ready to go ahead with the plan.

In In the Times of the Emperor, Teresa steals Pedro’s kiss during an entourage

Without Luísa around, the entourage will be the opportunity for the Empress to try to regain the peace of her marriage. Celestina’s boss (Bel Kutner) will use the trip to be closer to her husband. In one of the moments of intimacy, she will manage to steal a kiss from her lover, who, even far away, will only be able to think about the new passion.

The trip will also mark the reunion between Pedro and Tonico (Alexandre Nero). After introducing himself, the villain is frustrated when he realizes that his childhood enemy doesn’t remember him. The group will also be taken by surprise when they meet the indigenous Jacira (Giullia Buscacio) and Piatã (Rodrigo Simas), characters from New World who are returning to the scene.

Far from there, Luísa will continue to be tormented by the intimate scene she witnessed between Pedro and another woman. The Countess will be more and more certain that the affair with the Emperor cannot go on, but, like the monarch, she will not be able to put an end to the love story. The sequences will air from this Monday (30th).