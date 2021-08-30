Terror in Araçatuba: cyclist has amputated feet after being hit by explosive left by criminals in mega-robbery | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Criminals have spread explosives across at least 20 points across the city. According to Santa Casa, the victim was taken to the operating room and needed to be intubated.

1 out of 5 Explosives spread through the streets of Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Explosives were spread through the streets of Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

According to the Military Police, the artifacts have some type of sensor and are activated when people approach.

The captain of the Military Police, Alexandre Guedes, says that specialized teams of the corporation are investigating the functioning of these artifacts.

Captain of the Military Police explains how explosives used by criminals in Araçatuba are triggered

“We are in contact with Gate, highly specialized police officers to find out how it works. But the initial information would be with sensors. We do not know if it is a motion sensor, by approximation. We are waiting for exact information from the Gate that is dealing with these points where artifacts were left to hinder the work of the Military Police”, explains the captain.

“Now, all the work of the Military Police is to preserve lives, inactivate these explosives, check if anyone is still held hostage, prevent new ones from being made”, adds Guedes.

In a video taken by a security camera it is possible to see one of the criminals spreading explosives. On video (see below) you can see that the artifact emits green laser beam lights.

VIDEO: Flagrante shows bandit setting explosives on sidewalk in Araçatuba, SP

This morning, the Santa Casa de Araçatuba received four people injured as a result of the criminal attack on banks.

28-year-old male: shot in the abdomen. Follows in service and evaluations. Projectile not housed. Clinical picture: stable;

31-year-old male: shot in the face and arms. It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture;

38-year-old male: shot in the legs, arms and head (grip). It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture;

25-year-old male: Suffered traumatic amputations in both feet by explosive. He went to the orthopedic surgery center, he’s intubated.

Still according to the hospital, no police were admitted with injuries.

2 out of 5 A 25-year-old boy had both feet amputated in an explosion during an attack on banks in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal Archive A 25-year-old boy had both feet amputated in an explosion during an attack on banks in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal Archive

The gang arrived around midnight on Monday in the center of Araçatuba. Three bank branches were attacked. According to police, about 20 men in ten cars carried out the attack.

3 out of 5 Araçatuba: robbers attack 3 bank branches and spread explosives in the city — Photo: Arte G1 Araçatuba: robbers attack 3 bank branches and spread explosives in the city — Photo: Arte G1

Criminals subdued residents and used them as “human shield” over cars. Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police.

4 out of 5 Criminals made ‘human shield’ with residents of Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Criminals made ‘human shield’ with residents of Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

By 10 am, three suspects had been arrested. Three people died, two residents and a criminal, who was shot in a confrontation with the Military Police in the Taveira neighborhood, in rural areas, during his escape.

The gang used drones to monitor all the action, from the arrival in the central region to the escape through the countryside of the city.

5 of 5 Caixa Econômica Federal agency was destroyed after attack in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Caixa Econômica Federal agency was destroyed after attack in Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

See more news from the region at G1 Rio Preto and Araçatuba

VIDEOS: see images of the criminal attack in Araçatuba