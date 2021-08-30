Terror in Araçatuba: killed by gang in attack on bank branches filmed bandits fleeing, says police | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

At least three people died, according to the Civil Police, being two residents and a criminal. Three suspects were arrested.

Also according to the Civil Police, the suspicion is that Renato Bortolucci, owner of a gas station in the city, was filming the criminals’ actions when he was killed. He leaves his wife and two daughters.

The police believe that he was surprised by criminals in a car, as his vehicle was found on the sidewalk and in reverse gear. The case was also reported by the mayor of Araçatuba, Dilador Borges, in an interview with Globe News. (See the video above).

In addition to Renato, Márcio Victor was also killed during the crime, according to the police.

According to Santa Casa de Araçatuba, four people were rescued with injuries and taken to hospital. One of them was a 25-year-old boy who had both feet amputated after setting off an explosive. Check the status of the injured:

28 year old male: shot in the abdomen. Follows in service and evaluations. Projectile not housed. Clinical picture: stable;

shot in the abdomen. Follows in service and evaluations. Projectile not housed. Clinical picture: stable; 31 year old man: shot in the face and arms. It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture;

shot in the face and arms. It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture; 38 year old male: shot in the legs, arms and head (graze). It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture;

shot in the legs, arms and head (graze). It needed to be intubated. Severe but stable clinical picture; 25 year old male: suffered traumatic amputations in both feet by explosive. He went to the orthopedic surgery center, he’s intubated.

The gang arrived around midnight on Monday in the center of Araçatuba. Three bank branches were attacked. According to police, about 20 men in ten cars carried out the attack.

Criminals subdued residents and used them as “human shield” over cars. Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police.

The gang used drones to monitor all the action, from the arrival in the central region to the escape through the countryside of the city.

According to the Military Police, the explosives were scattered throughout the city. They have a sensor and are activated when people approach.

In a video taken by a security camera it is possible to see one of the criminals spreading explosives. On video (look above) you can see that the artifact emits green laser beam lights.

As of 10:30 am, three suspects had been arrested. Three people died, two residents and a criminal, who was shot in a confrontation with the Military Police in the Taveira neighborhood, in rural areas, during his escape.

According to the mayor of Araçatuba, Dilador Borges, classes were suspended in the municipal network and the measure was directed to be followed by state schools, which also accepted the decision.

