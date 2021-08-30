The 10 richest women in Brazil

Disclosure / Forbes

The exclusive club of the country’s super-rich increased by 32% in 2021, jumping from 238 names to 315 in the Forbes Brazil ranking of billionaires. The female presence has also grown, although it is still small. Considering the fortune dismemberments among families, women now occupy 60 positions on the list, an increase of 36% compared to 2020.

THE female participation among billionaires it has nearly doubled in five years: in 2016, only 32 women appeared on the Forbes list. With the numbers from 2021, women have a 19% share in the national ranking.

The women’s top 10 is made up of names like Lucia Borges Maggi, one of the parent companies of agricultural giant Amaggi; Gisele Trajano, who inherited the shareholding from his father, Onofre de Paula Trajano, in the Magazine Luiza network; and Vicky Sarfati Harvest, widow of banker Joseph Safra, who died in December 2020.

Along with her four children, Vicky is one of the controlling shareholders of Banco Safra, and has assets estimated by Forbes at R$37 billion, which also guarantees her 7th place among the ten richest names in Brazil in the general ranking.

Among the super-rich Brazilians is the businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, with an estimated fortune of R$ 23.5 billion. In addition to Gisele and Luiza, Magazine Luiza’s controlling family is also represented by Flávia Bittar Garcia.

Despite the 29.62% drop accumulated in 2021 in Dasa’s shares, Dulce Pugliese Godoy Bueno and Camilla Godoy Bueno they are among the ten richest women in the country, with an estimated wealth of R$14.2 billion and R$7 billion, respectively.

The top 10 of this year will no longer have the presence of the sisters Valsi, Cladis and Miriam Voigt, daughters of Werner Ricardo Voigt, co-founder of WEG from Santa Catarina. The women of the Voigt family still figure, however, in this year’s Forbes overall ranking.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of North American Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the calculation of equity was the closing of the first half of 2021, that is, June 30th.

The 89th edition of Forbes magazine is now available for download on the app with the full version of the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires. See below the 10 richest women in Brazil:





Vicky Sarfati Harvest Patrimony: BRL 37 billion

Age: 68

Source of Fortune: Harvest Bank Widowed by Joseph Safra since December 2020, Vicky inherited about half of the fortune attributed to the businessman, who for many years was the richest banker in the world. She was born in Greece shortly before her family moved to Brazil. Vicky and her four children are controllers of Banco Safra, in Brazil, of Safra National Bank, in the US, and of J. Safra Sarasin, in Switzerland, where the widow has lived for many years. Institutions manage around US$85 billion in assets. Art / Forbes





Luiza Helena Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Patrimony: BRL 23.5 billion

Age: 69

Source of Fortune: Magazine Luiza In the company since the 1960s, Luiza helped her uncles in customer service at the store in the interior of São Paulo, right at the start of the business. In 1991, she became president of Magazine Luiza, a position she held until 2015, when she transferred the position to her son and became chairman of the company’s board of directors. She has also been in charge of the chairmanship of the board of LuizaSeg Seguros SA since 2005 Thomas Arthuzzi





Dulce Pugliese Godoy Bueno Patrimony: BRL 14.2 billion

Age: 73

Source of Fortune: Amil Dulce founded the Amil health network in 1972 with her ex-husband, Edson de Godoy Bueno (1943-2017). They divorced and she left the day-to-day management of the company but maintained a high shareholding. After the purchase by the North American UnitedHealth, in 2012, Dulce accompanied Edson in new businesses, such as the successful Dasa laboratory network. Art / Forbes





Flávia Bittar Garcia Faleiros Patrimony: BRL 11.18 billion

Age: ND

Source of Fortune: Magazine Luiza Flávia is the heir, along with her brothers, of the actions of the couple Wagner and Maria Trajano Garcia, participants in the foundation of Magazine Luiza. The slice in the business is controlled through the holding Walter Garcia Participações. She and the brothers have reduced their shareholding in Magazine Luiza over the past year. Facebook/Reproduction





Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti Patrimony: BRL 10.50 billion

Age: 90

Source of Fortune: Votorantim Maria Helena is the only woman among the four children of businessman José Ermírio de Moraes (1900-1973), founder of Votorantim. The family still owns 100% of the empire, the fifth largest diversified industrial group in Latin America, operating in more than 20 countries. Art / Forbes





Lucia Borges Maggi Patrimony: BRL 10.40 billion

Age: 90

Source of Fortune: Maggi seeds Lucia is one of the controlling shareholders of agricultural giant Amaggi. Headquartered in Cuiabá, the company has shipping and energy businesses and grain farms. Art / Forbes





Marli Maggi Pissollo and family Patrimony: BRL 10.40 billion

Age: 67

Source of Fortune: Maggi seeds Marli is the daughter of Lucia Borges Maggi and also controls the agricultural giant Amaggi, created by André Antonio Maggi (1927-2001). Headquartered in Cuiabá, the company has shipping, energy and grain farm businesses. Art / Forbes





Ana Lúcia de Mattos Baretto Villela Patrimony: BRL 8.50 billion

Age: 47

Source of Fortune: Itau bank Ana Lúcia is one of the largest individual shareholders of the Itaú Unibanco group, along with her brother. Together, they own around 14% of Itaúsa, the holding company that controls the largest private bank in Latin America. She presides over Instituto Alana, a non-profit organization dedicated to cultural projects. Reproduction/Forbes





Gisele Trajano Patrimony: BRL 7.20 billion

Age: 65

Source of Fortune: Magazine Luiza Along with her brothers, Gisele inherited part of her father, Onofre de Paula Trajano’s shareholding, in Magazine Luiza, a network created by her aunt, Luiza Trajano Donato, in 1957. Art / Forbes





Camilla Godoy Bueno Grossi Patrimony: BRL 7 billion

Age: 42

Source of Fortune: Amil/Dasa Camilla Godoy Bueno Grossi is one of the shareholders of Dasa (Diagnostics of America), with a stake inherited after the death of her father, Edson de Godoy Bueno (1943-2017). Along with Dulce, her mother, they hold a stake in Amil, bought by the giant UnitedHealth for $4.9 billion in 2012. Art / Forbes

