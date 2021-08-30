The best ads from Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 has come to an end, and there has been no shortage of big announcements, release dates and exciting news from both long-awaited AAA and surprising indies. And if you missed any part of the event, no problem. See below for a list of the best news this week from Gamescom.

Infinite Halo

Halo Infinite’s long-awaited release date came together with a new trailer for its multiplayer. We have a meeting on December 8th, Spartan, and the news went further, with a new Elite controller and a limited edition Xbox Series X themed game – which, at the moment, Microsoft explained it has no release forecast in Brazil.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

A new strategy title from Marvel was one of the surprises of Gamescom 2021. Midnight Suns, from Firaxis Games – the same company that brought us XCOM, will have a customizable protagonist, as well as well-known faces such as Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Captain Marvel and more. Not to mention a villain created exclusively for the game. The new work is expected in March 2022, and a gameplay trailer has been announced for September 1st.

Saints Row

A new Saints Row is on the way. A total reboot of the franchise showed a chaotic city that could be taken over by its gang. As your team boss, dethrone the city’s three dominant gangs in an open-world adventure that promises adrenaline, speed and lots of gunfire. Our interview with the developer team brings even more details of this gamne which arrives on February 25th, 2022.

Elden Ring

What about those Soulborne we barely know and have considered so much? Not only did we have the opportunity to do our first preview after 15 minutes of eyeing the game, we also found that the new summoning mechanic won’t make the game any easier, that the game text is under Miyazaki’s responsibility and not George’s. RR Martin, and that the lore of Elden Ring will be discovered through interaction with important NPCs. If we were looking forward to the game’s debut, now January 21, 2022 has never been so far away.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

A little more of the new Call of Duty campaign was revealed, as well as information about the characters in its story, which were based on real stories from World War II.

Forbidden West horizon

And didn’t we have another long-awaited AAA game with a revealed release date? Horizon Forbidden West will now arrive for all of us on February 18, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. And to help withstand all this waiting time, Guerrilla Games is also releasing a PS5 version that runs at 60fps.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We finally got some news from Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, including a launch window: Fall 2022 (here in the southern hemisphere). Not to mention a new gameplay trailer.

Forza Horizon 5

One of the surprises of E3 2021, Forza Horizon 5 received a trailer with the first eight minutes of gameplay. In addition, we were able to participate in a chat with Mike Brown, the game’s creative director, who told us a lot about what to expect from the game, which arrives on November 5th. As a bonus, we’ll still have a limited edition controller for the game.

Metroid Dread 2

While not an official part of Gamescom 2021, Nintendo has released a new gameplay trailer for Metroid Prime 2, which arrives on October 8th.

JETT: The Far Shore

JETT: The Far Shore is on its way to PS5, PS4 and PC on the 5th of October, and to top it off, we got to spend a few hours with the PC version of the newest game from Sword and Sorcery developers, Superbrothers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

We have news from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, mostly confirmation of something we, well, we’ve always known: Pizza saves lives! The game will feature new mechanics never seen before in the beat ’em up turtles franchise, where you can revive an ally with pizza, in addition to the new character, April.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Circuit racing, new weapons, graphical enhancements, delivery aids, missions and more have been revealed for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, which arrives on September 24th for PlayStation 5. Now, better than that was Norman Reedus’ interview. , stating that a possible sequel to the games could be on the way.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 received even more news. The game, set for December 7th, received a new gameplay trailer. In addition, Techland also revealed that Dying Light: Platinum Edition will be released on the Nintendo Switch later this year and will contain “over 100 hours of gameplay for a single play.”

Read more: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC: Game launches in September

The Waylanders

The group-based RPG is inspired by Celtic myth and legend and arrives on November 16th. The Waylanders arrived on Steam Early Access in 2020, and the full version promises a 40-hour adventure.

Dream Cycle

The game made by the creators of Lara Croft mixes first person shooter elements with the use of magic and melee weapons. The news comes to PC and there is no release date assigned to the title yet, but you can see its first trailer here.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is on its way to consoles and reaches the end of 2021. The service allows playing via the cloud, just using the internet and without the need to install the game. It is also possible to continue the adventure where it left off with the Smart Delivery system.

UFL

UFL is the new free football game. Slated for PC, the game will have a release date revealed “soon”, and our interview with its developers shows how it can bring competition to FIFA and eFootball (new new to the PES / Winning Eleven franchise).

Read more: Deathloop: Our final preview

So, did you like it? What was your favorite Gamescom 2021 ad? Tell us in the comments and let’s hope these releases arrive as soon as possible.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jeancarlos Mota on Instagram and Twitter.