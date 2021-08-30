The end of Super Dance and Leifert’s farewell make ‘Domingão’ grow on Ibope · TV News

The final of the Super Dança dos Famosos and Tiago Leifert’s farewell to the presentation of “Domingão” on Sunday (29) made the program’s audience grow 19.8% on Ibope compared to the last four weeks of the attraction. Yesterday, the Sunday scored 20 points, however it did not surpass the most watched edition of the year.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Paolla Oliveira’s victory against Rodrigo Simas and Dandara Mariana and the Videocassettes scored 20.0 points. In the average of the last four weeks, the program registered 16.7 points, which represents an increase of 3.3 points.

Super Dança also gained 31.3% share (participation) among the 64% of televisions turned on during the attraction, from 18:00 to 19:58, in Greater São Paulo.

Despite the good ratings, the last program before the debut of Domingão with Huck did not surpass the audience record of the year on Sunday, when Fausto Silva still presented, of 21.4 points registered on May 23rd.

See below the audiences on Sunday, August 29, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.3
Holy Mass4.6
São Paulo antenna6.4
Small Business, Big Business7.5
Rural Globe10.2
Auto sport9.2
Spectacular sport9.4
Maximum Temperature: Circle of Fire: The Revolt10.8
The Voice Kids13.9
Flash Child Hope9,7
Brazilian Championship: Youth x São Paulo17.8
Super Dance of the Famous20.0
Sunday with Huck (Special presentation)22.8
Fantastic20.7
Sunday Major: Spooks: Spy Game11.5
Paralympic Bulletin9.2
Beach Soccer World Cup: Russia vs Japan6,7
Cinemaço: Conspiracy Theory5.2
Owl: Inside the Gray Maze3.8
Hour 14.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.3
Religious0.7
Track Record Kids3.8
Cine Maior: Danger by Order5.2
Faro time5.8
Spectacular Sunday8.8
World Record Awards6.5
Camera Record: Return of the Dark Empire5.7
Chicago PD3,4
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.2
SBT Weekly Newspaper2,3
on the road2.4
SBT Sports2.2
Always well1.7
Impressive News2.9
Nice Sunday6.8
eliana8.3
wheel to wheel7.4
Tele Seine7.2
Silvio Santos Program6.8
Anatomy of Crime2.9
Free Cinema: Black Tide2.7
Serious crimes2.0
Lassie1.9
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin1.7
First Impact2.1

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP