The end of Super Dance and Leifert’s farewell make ‘Domingão’ grow on Ibope · TV News

The final of the Super Dança dos Famosos and Tiago Leifert’s farewell to the presentation of “Domingão” on Sunday (29) made the program’s audience grow 19.8% on Ibope compared to the last four weeks of the attraction. Yesterday, the Sunday scored 20 points, however it did not surpass the most watched edition of the year.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Paolla Oliveira’s victory against Rodrigo Simas and Dandara Mariana and the Videocassettes scored 20.0 points. In the average of the last four weeks, the program registered 16.7 points, which represents an increase of 3.3 points.

Super Dança also gained 31.3% share (participation) among the 64% of televisions turned on during the attraction, from 18:00 to 19:58, in Greater São Paulo.

Despite the good ratings, the last program before the debut of Domingão with Huck did not surpass the audience record of the year on Sunday, when Fausto Silva still presented, of 21.4 points registered on May 23rd.

See below the audiences on Sunday, August 29, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.3 Holy Mass 4.6 São Paulo antenna 6.4 Small Business, Big Business 7.5 Rural Globe 10.2 Auto sport 9.2 Spectacular sport 9.4 Maximum Temperature: Circle of Fire: The Revolt 10.8 The Voice Kids 13.9 Flash Child Hope 9,7 Brazilian Championship: Youth x São Paulo 17.8 Super Dance of the Famous 20.0 Sunday with Huck (Special presentation) 22.8 Fantastic 20.7 Sunday Major: Spooks: Spy Game 11.5 Paralympic Bulletin 9.2 Beach Soccer World Cup: Russia vs Japan 6,7 Cinemaço: Conspiracy Theory 5.2 Owl: Inside the Gray Maze 3.8 Hour 1 4.4 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.3 Religious 0.7 Track Record Kids 3.8 Cine Maior: Danger by Order 5.2 Faro time 5.8 Spectacular Sunday 8.8 World Record Awards 6.5 Camera Record: Return of the Dark Empire 5.7 Chicago PD 3,4 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.2 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2,3 on the road 2.4 SBT Sports 2.2 Always well 1.7 Impressive News 2.9 Nice Sunday 6.8 eliana 8.3 wheel to wheel 7.4 Tele Seine 7.2 Silvio Santos Program 6.8 Anatomy of Crime 2.9 Free Cinema: Black Tide 2.7 Serious crimes 2.0 Lassie 1.9 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.7 First Impact 2.1

Source: Broadcasters