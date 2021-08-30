The Giant Footwear That Brazil Doesn’t Know

If the market is leading large Brazilian retailers to chase digitalization and strengthen e-commerce, footwear manufacturer Beira Rio is going against the grain. With eight brands, including Vizzano and Moleca, the company grows using the same strategy it has always used to sell shoes: supply thousands of shoe stores throughout Brazil. With no online sales – and no immediate intention to establish this channel -, the company’s brands are close to the consumer in another way: in the neighborhood stores.

The almost symbiotic relationship with resellers – there are 26 thousand in Brazil and abroad – is pointed out by many specialists in the footwear sector as the “leap of the cat” of Beira Rio, highlights the state. It is common that, in the interior, shoe stores sell almost exclusively the products of the gaucho shoemaker, as she manufactures everything from sandals to tennis shoes, from slippers to high heels, for adults and children. Instead of investing in TV network campaigns with famous celebrities, she tries to help the little ones sell more with point-of-sale materials.

In the end, however, Beira Rio’s strategy with storeowners can be summed up in one word: deadline. By boosting these deals, the manufacturer is able to protect itself from two forces in the sector: Chinese shoes, which are much cheaper, but have to be paid for in cash, and also keep the local competition at bay, which can’t wait that long. To receive.

The deadline for store owners to pay for Beira Rio orders is 100 days, according to company founder Roberto Argenta. In other words: for small businesses without working capital, it is often possible to sell the shoes before the invoice to pay the factory expires. “We try to give a good service to the shopkeeper, showing that he, when he buys our product, will get a good deal”, summed up Argenta to state, last week.

During the pandemic, Beira Rio hardly stopped: the eight factories on Rio Grande do Sul, which have a total of 7,000 employees, continued to produce, with due care to avoid the proliferation of covid-19, which resulted in a comfortable stock. . Thus, says Argenta, it is possible to serve shopkeepers quickly if they miss a product – market sources estimate that the company’s stock is around 20 million pairs for prompt delivery. This supply capacity, which prevents shoe stores from running to other suppliers, has solidified in recent years, according to Luciano Pires Cerveira, a consultant specializing in the footwear sector.

Previously associated with women’s shoes, the company expanded the range of products, starting to also produce sneakers, men’s shoes and anatomical models – thus dominating almost all niches in the segment. “Beira Rio does not work with franchises, but it is possible to open a store only with its products”, says Cerveira. The expert points out that, in addition, the company always works with costs in mind. “They are able to offer sneakers at retail for R$49.90, with good cost-benefit ratio for the low-income consumer. Thus, they retain any small door in the interior.”

earnings

With this strategy, the company emerged in 1975, in what Argenta describes as a “shack on the riverbank” (hence the name of the business), manages to beat the profitability of much better known and celebrated businesses – both in the business environment and in the market financial. Last year, Beira Rio, which is a joint-stock company, had a profit of R$ 377 million from revenues of just over R$ 2 billion, in the midst of a pandemic. The company’s earnings are well ahead of those shown by Arezzo (R$ 87 million) and by Vulcabrás (R$ 31 million) in the period. And they are not far behind those registered by Grendene (R$ 405 million).

The secret to the result, according to Argenta, is the reinvestment in the business of around 70% of all the profits it generates. Thus, the company expands production lines to serve a wider audience and manages to finance customers without having to resort to external financing. The entrepreneur told the state have already been approached by private equity funds (which buy stakes in companies), but the conversations never evolved. A IPO is not on the horizon either – by ensuring that its “ecosystem” worked without intervention, Beira Rio managed to grow while keeping itself off the radar.

However, competitors are keeping an eye on the company’s secret for producing so much and at such a low cost. So much so that businessman Alexandre Grendene, controller of the shoe giant of the same name, is a partner at Beira Rio, with around 12% of the capital. Although he is a minority, Grendene came into public conflict with Argenta – owner of more than half of the company – in one of the few episodes that brought the name of Beira Rio to the media in the recent past.

Ontopsychology

The businessmen reached an agreement in the dispute, which involved the donation by Argenta of a part of the company to the Antonio Meneghetti Foundation, which honors the father of the so-called ontopsychology, a line of studies in which the founder of Beira Rio is an open enthusiast. An industry source defined the businessman’s dedication to ontopsychology as “a religion”.

To state, Argenta defined ontopsychology as the “law of the science of life, of the natural and eternal laws of the universe”. The businessman says that most of the executive body at Beira Rio is taking an MBA course at Faculdade Antonio Meneghetti, in which he is an investor. In recent years, the project has grown and started to offer new courses, motivating Argenta to venture beyond footwear.

To give strength to Antonio Meneghetti’s agronomy and gastronomy courses, he is taking two new projects off the ground: an olive oil factory, which is currently operating in an experimental phase, and a resort that will open for guests this weekend. Part of the motivation behind these businesses, says the entrepreneur, is to provide students with hands-on training opportunities.

Since she started the Recanto Maestro brand, Argenta says that she started taking a spoonful of olive oil every morning – a habit that, she assures, made her health improve. But, in addition to his own project, the entrepreneur is enthusiastic about the potential of olive trees for the Gaucho economy, especially for the central region of the state, which is still dependent on tobacco growing. The guaranteed purchase of the fruit by the olive oil factories that are starting to emerge in the region, says Argenta, could be an alternative for development in Rio Grande do Sul.

foot in politics

This concern with the economy as a whole is a reflection of the entrepreneur’s connection with politics. Argenta was once mayor of Igrejinha – a city of 37 thousand inhabitants located about 80 km from Porto Alegre, where the headquarters of Beira Rio is located – and was also a federal deputy for the state, between 1999 and 2003. Since then, he has hung up his boots in politics.

However, comments begin to emerge that a return from the owner of Beira Rio is in the pipeline. It is already possible to see cars circulating around the state with stickers promoting Argenta’s pre-candidacy for the state government, next year. Asked about the matter, he doesn’t talk. But he says he works to convince governors, parliamentarians and even the president of the Republic to sign a national pact. “The time has come for us to sit down and see what is best for Brazil, as the majority wants it.” Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.