The Legend of Candyman debuts at the top of the American box office

The Legend of Candyman debuted at the top of the American box office, grossing $22.3 million in its early days on display, according to Comscore. Direct sequel to the 1992 film, the film from Nia da Costa took the leader of the last few weeks, free guy, from the top of the list.

The feature film starring Ryan Reynolds fell to 2nd place, with more $13.5 million collected, and is followed by Dog Patrol: The Movie, which made another $6.6 million last weekend and now totals $24 million.

Rounding out the Top 5 at the US box office, Jungle Cruise and The Man in Darkness 2 they came in 4th and 5th, earning an additional $5 million and $2.8 million respectively. See the ranking below: