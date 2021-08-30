The mysterious craters that threaten to ‘swallow’ Croatian villagers

The hole that opened in Nikola Borojević’s garden was over 30 m wide and 15 m deep

It happened suddenly and without warning. Where the first potato shoots should have grown behind the orchard, in Nikola Borojević’s spacious garden, there was now a huge hole.

At 30 meters wide and 15 meters deep, it quickly filled with water. And he wasn’t the only one.

In the space of a few weeks, dozens of similar holes opened up around Mečenčani and Borojovići villages in northeastern Croatia.

The one outside Borojević’s home in Mečenčani appeared on January 5, just six days after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area around the nearby town of Petrinja.