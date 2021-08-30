the princesses revolt with Luisa

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will face the revolt of the princesses Isabel (Any Maia) and Leopoldina (Melissa Nóbrega). Excited about the trip they will take to Brazil with Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello) and Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella), the girls will be disappointed to discover that they won’t continue with the entourage.

Luísa gives up accompanying Pedro on the trip after catching him kissing another woman. Teresa celebrates the governess’ decision, but the princesses don’t like it at all when their father tells them they won’t be going anymore. Isabel asks the emperor if he was the one who gave up taking them, but Luisa says it was her decision.

“I spoke with Dom Pedro and argued that this trip would be very harmful to your education. So I decided that we are going to stay here and follow our lesson plan”, warns the governess. But the girls are disgusted.

“I hate you! You had no right to do this to us! Witch! You are a witch!”shouts Leopoldina to Luísa, while Isabel cries. Pedro laments the princesses’ frustration, but Luísa is not let down. “It won’t be the last time they will experience frustration. I must prepare them for that too”, closes the Countess of Barral.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, with the collaboration of Júlio Fischer, Duba Elia, Lalo Homrich, Mônica Sanches and Wendell Bendelack, it is directed by Alexandre Macedo, Caio Campos, Guto Arruda Botelho, Joana Antonaccio and Pablo Müller. The general direction is by João Paulo Jabur, with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra.

