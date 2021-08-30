The return game will be a new chapter in the Corinthians and Ferroviária rivalry – 08/30/2021

After Corinthians’ victory by 3-1 last night (29), the return game of the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship against Ferroviária, next Sunday (4), at Arena Barueri, will mark a new chapter of one of the greatest rivalries of the sport in the country.

The two teams had important clashes in the last five years, deciding titles at state, national and continental level, and this time they will fight to reach another final in the Brasileirão.

The first decisive duels started in 2017, in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Championship. With victories by 2-1 and 4-0, Timão passed the stage and went to the final, but got the vice-championship against Santos.

The year 2019 marked the season with the biggest clashes between Ferrinha and Alvinegro. In Paulistão, the teams faced each other in the semifinals, at the end of September, with triumphs from Corinthians 4 to 0 and 5 to 1 — in the decision, Arthur Elias’ team was crowned champion against São Paulo.

In the same week of the clashes for the State, the rivals faced each other in the final of the Brasileirão. After ties by 0 to 0 and 1 to 1, Locomotiva won on penalties by 4 to 2 and got the cup.

The Corinthians rematch came on October 28, in the final of the Copa Libertadores. Alvinegras beat the team from the interior of São Paulo by 2-0 and secured the first title in the South American competition.

The last decisive duel took place in December of last year and, after triumphs by 3-0 and 5-1, Corinthians was once again the champion.

Next chapter may define the country’s biggest champions

With two titles for each side, Ferroviária and Corinthians are the teams that most won the Brazilian Championship.

The club that advances to the final will have the chance to seek the trio and become the greatest champion of the competition. On the other side of the semifinals, Internacional and Palmeiras compete for a place in the decision.

To pass Ferrinha, Timão needs a win, a draw or a defeat by a goal difference. Araraquara’s team must win by three goals difference to go directly to the decision, while any result by two goals difference for Locomotiva will take the confrontation to penalties.