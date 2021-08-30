the soap operas that will shake the market’s final hours

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Manchester United, Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, Corinthians with loud reinforcements, important name return to the São Paulo, Flamengo repatriating promising kids and more.

This is how the final stretch of the transfer market for trading athletes has been. But there is still much more to come.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

The window closes at the end of next Tuesday (31) in the main leagues of the world and some heavy negotiations may still take place. O ESPN.com.br separated five major agreements that can still ‘shake’ the international market if they happen.

The most speculated and commented on in recent months is Mbappé ao Real Madrid. The Spanish press points out that the merengue team made a last offer of 170 million euros, around R$1 billion, but that was not even answered by Paris Saint-Germain, which is seeking 200 million euros, (R$1.2 billion ) by the ace.

Mbappé repeatedly refused the proposal to extend the contract with PSG. The current relationship between the parties lasts until the middle of next year and there is an expectation on the part of Real Madrid, which sees in Mbappé the chance to have a ‘great protagonist’ for the near future.

Another giant that has improved its squad even more is Flamengo. With the recent acquisitions of Kenedy and Andreas Pereira, the team from Rio is still looking for another big name to close the squad for the coming months. The ball at Gávea is David Luiz.

Currently without a club after the end of the contract with the Arsenal, the ex-Brazilian Team is still target of Benfica, since Jorge Jesus follows behind reinforcements, mainly for the defensive system.

Recently, Marcos Braz, vice president of football at the club, said that the possibility of counting on the defender was low. This Monday is considered ‘D-day’ for the negotiation to take place.

Still in Europe, another Brazilian who should wear an even bigger shirt in the Old Continent is David Neres. The revelation of São Paulo is quoted to leave Ajax and be sold in the next few days. According to Marc Overmars, director of the Dutch club, there are ‘little chances’ for the attacker to remain in the club.

The Tricolor do Morumbi monitors the negotiation itself, as it is entitled to a percentage of the sale and can collect an additional amount if the athlete’s sale actually takes place.

Finally, who still lives a period of unknowns in this final stretch is the Manchester City. Vice-champion of UEFA Champions League of last season, the English club was ‘seeing ships’ in the search for a new striker after Harry Kane decided to stay in the tottenham and Cristiano Ronaldo going to archrival Manchester United.

Now, with only a few hours left for the end of the market, City can still see Bernardo Silva, multi-champion for the club, say goodbye in final and transfer to the Milan.

While, in attack, the main option should really be Gabriel Jesus, Agüero’s immediate replacement in recent seasons.