the summary of the week of Atlético-MG in the ball market

Forward Diego Costa finally closed with Galo and officially made his debut. The athlete even scored Alvinegro’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão Serie A.

A rumor that right-back Guga would be in the crosshairs of Fiorentina, from Italy, came up with a lot of force in Galo’s environment. The values ​​offered by the Italian club, however, did not please the board, but the negotiation is still going on between the parties.

Jemerson had an excellent spell at Rooster, drawing the attention of Monaco, from France. For some time, the defender played in Europe until he had a stint with Corinthians. To return to Atlético-MG, the athlete asked for a value considered high by the club…

With the cast full, Galo needed to borrow some pieces. Two of the players from Atlético-MG’s squad ended up being negotiated with Portuguese football clubs: defender Maidana and full-back Maílson.

Looking to the future, Galo recently made two signings for its youth categories:

Active in the market, Galo managed to earn a high value with the negotiation of athletes in 2021:

Loaned by Portimonense de Portugal, Iago did not have his contract renewed. Galo even had a purchase option, but the club was not interested in acquiring the player.

