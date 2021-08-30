The US is concerned about Brazilian democracy but considers that the Armed Forces would not participate in a coup

by

  • Mariana Sanches – @miana_sanches
  • From BBC News Brasil in Washington

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at Planalto Palace

When US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US President Joe Biden’s Special Adviser Juan González entered Jair Bolsonaro’s office at Palácio do Planalto on the 5th, they didn’t expect a best-friend conversation . But what they found was described to BBC News Brasil as “nonsense” and “tense” by US officials.

The meeting left not only a photo of a handshake of Sullivan, in a mask, and Bolsonaro, maskless and officially unvaccinated, but also a concern of Americans with the health of Brazilian democracy, given the unproven allegations of the Brazilian president of electoral fraud in electronic voting machines.

Originally, the agenda of Biden’s envoys to Brazil would not have Brazilian democracy as the main highlight.

Their agenda included offering the country the status of a global NATO partner (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a condition that will give Brazil access to the purchase of state-of-the-art war equipment, as well as military training sessions with the Americans at bases In the USA.