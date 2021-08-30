Tiago Leifert breaks the silence and involves Mion and Huck in an “outburst” backstage at Globo

After the end of the recording of Super Dance of the Famous, James Leifert moved and moved fans on Instagram. In his speech, the presenter quoted Marcos Mion and Luciano Huck wishing them both good luck.

The first message was for the new host of Domingão. In a joking tone, he said he was being expelled from the show’s dressing room:

“I’m using it for the last time and now they said: ‘Oh Tiago, you have to leave soon because we have to install Luciano Huck’s printer.’ So that’s it, Mr Luciano? Do I have to get off the couch to install your little printer? All good! Lu, good luck to you!”.

Leifert gave details of his upcoming work on Globo, The Voice Brasil, with recordings scheduled for next week. In this sense, he mentioned Marcos Mion, the new Caldeirão presenter.

“Mionzera, I think we’ll be together, huh? I’m going to Rio [de Janeiro]. I don’t know if it’s going to be the first or the second show. A big kiss to you, good luck to both of you”, wished.

No rest

Tiago Leifert almost didn’t take a vacation after the end of BBB 2021. He was called in a hurry for Fausto Silva’s position in charge of Domingão after a discomfort on the part of the presenter. The following week, he took over Super Dance of the Famous after the Sunday veteran’s permanent departure after 32 years.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “Hi guys! This past week, TV Globo decided to change the Sunday programming. With the departure of our dear Faustão, my friend and supporter, I received the honorable mission of presenting the Super Dance of the Famous for you, while Luciano Huck prepares to take over the schedule”.

Before the official announcement of Luciano Huck’s arrival on Sundays, Tiago was speculated as the new presenter of the banner from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Sundays, for an indefinite period. With the new season of The Voice in the needle and the BBB 2022 debut following, Leifert’s traditional TV break will only be possible in April of next year.