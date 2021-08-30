Tiago Leifert cries farewell to the program and sends a message to Faustão

The presenter Tiago Leifert was moved during the screening of the last episode of “Super Dance of the Famous” broadcast this Sunday night (29). As is well known, the Globo presenter replaced Fausto Silva since June after the veteran communicator left due to a urinary infection.

“In my career I had to replace Glenda, Leo Batista, Tino Marcos, Bial and Faustão. I don’t know if I laugh or if I cry. Everything was better and more special thanks to you, (…) I thought it would be so difficult, but you made it seem easy (…) Thank you very much to the team for having received me so well”, said the communicator in tears.

And he continued: “And my final kiss is for you Faustão, thank you. Faustão is my friend, Faustão has been with me since I was 16 years old. Since the first time I professionally held a microphone (…) I only came here, I only managed to be here because it was Fausto, because I know I’m with him and he’s with me”, thanked the presenter.

By decision of the Marinho radio station, Fausto Silva did not return to work after receiving medical discharge and Tiago Leifert took over the Sunday attraction on an interim basis for a period of almost three months. Already in his debut show, Leifert was highly praised in command of the attraction:

Continues after advertising

Tiago Leifert is devastating a lot. He delivered humor, affront kkk, talked about games, talked about carnival and even reinforced the importance of getting vaccinated”, said BBB20 champion Thelma Assis. “It’s set: Domingão is in good hands with Tiago Leifert and Ed Gama narrating videocassettes for 5 hours straight every Sunday”, praised the comedian Ciro Hamen. It is worth remembering that Leifert even presented the traditional videocassettes in the first program under his command.