Ticiane Pinheiro, crafted in the pink look, marries her sister Jô Pinheiro

Titian Pine shined in a romantic pink dress, molded in a princess style, during her sister’s wedding, jo Pine, which took place on the night of Saturday, August 28th. Rafaella Justus and Manuella, daughters of the presenter, were the bridesmaids and wore the same dresses. Cuteness!

The ceremony and party took place at the luxurious “Palácio Tangará” in São Paulo, all decorated with arrangements with the most varied white flowers. Meanwhile, Joe bet on a plain white dress, with a straight fit and long sleeves, with the neckline closed. The long, fluid and lacy veil gave movement to the look, topped off with light makeup and a simple hairstyle, leaving most of the hair down.

Eduardo Nunes, now husband Jô, in turn chose a suit and pants in gray tones, a white shirt and a silver tie.

Just like Ticiane, Helô Pinheiro it was at the event with a pink look, but with more lacy details and a scarf wrapped around the neck, ensuring elegance to the whole work. AND Fernando Pinheiro bet on the classic black suit.

Respecting safety standards against Covid-19, the entire ceremony was designed for few guests, avoiding crowds, and with a certain distance between tables. Customized face masks were distributed and alcohol gel was not lacking either.

The entire composition of the site was made by Andrea Guimarães, professional is known in the middle and darling of the famous for medium and large events, including children’s birthday parties and business events. She, incusive, was among the guests, of course, dressed in a powerful burgundy dress of a darker color.

CHECK THE CEREMONY RECORDS:

