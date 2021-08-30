To get back to having the sun on the beach, Balneário Camboriú lands at the sea increasing the sand strip

RIO – The city of Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina, decided to fill in part of the sea to increase the strip of sand from 25 meters to 70 meters. The revitalization of Praia Central, as the work has been called by the municipal government, serves to restore the region’s sunshine.

Due to the height of the buildings built on the edge, the Central beach, the city’s main beach, is completely shaded after 2 pm, compromising the sun for bathers and the restinga vegetation.

The edge of Balneário Camboriú is in the shade after 2 pm Photo: Reproduction/MPF

The problem of buildings on the edge shading most of the day also affects Boa Viagem beach, in Recife, and the city of Vila Velha, in Espírito Santo.

At Praia Brava, in Itajaí, (SC), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed a public civil action against the Itajaí City Hall and the Itajaí Sustainable Institute.

The request is for the Court to condemn both of them not to approve new developments along the entire length of the shore that involve any type of shading on the sandbank and beach sand before 5 pm, with reference to the first day of winter (June 21) . The MPF asks for a fine of ten thousand reais per day for non-compliance with a possible court decision.

‘Brazilian Dubai’

Because of the buildings, Balneário Camboriú is known as ‘Dubai Brasileira’. The city of just over 145,000 inhabitants boasts an astonishing record: it houses six of the ten tallest residential buildings in South America, according to data compiled by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Hab, an international NGO.

Still, Praia Central is the most popular in the city. Even in Covid-19 times, it is crowded, with bathers defying restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The mega structure for the work, which even has a website to be monitored in real time, began to be assembled in March.

First, 333 tubes were assembled and welded, stretched along the beach and later taken to the sea to make the connection between the beach and the dredger that will bring in the new sand.

The filling is done in stretches of 1 km and a half, which will be interdicted during the work, and released when ready. The first, whose photo went viral last Friday, has already started.

The dredger that is being used in the work is called the Galileo Galilei and was in the Middle East before the service in Brazil.

She is responsible for taking sand from the bottom of the sea to land the sea. Each trip will bring from 10 to 12 thousand cubic meters per cycle. According to the engineers’ calculations, there will be four dredger discharges per day.

On the beach, men and machines will do the work of spreading the new sand, which, at first, the material will be darker, but as it dries and gets sun, it will get lighter until reaching the color of the current beach.

The current filling starts in front of Rua 3700 and will be made towards Barra Sul, in stretches that will be prohibited from public access.

When completing this side, all the piping used on the beach will be removed and relocated towards the center, so as to resume filling up to Rua 2200.

When the filling reaches the height of Rua 2200, the pipe that brings the sand from the dredger to the beach will be floated and the tip that remains on land will be moved to the stretch of beach in front of Rua 2200, then the dredging from that point will begin. towards the North Pontal, until completing the entire beach.

This movement of the end of the main pipeline from 3700 to 2200 is necessary so that the material that comes driven from the dredger reaches the Pontal Norte more quickly and easily.

The forecast for completion of the dredging and filling of the beach is within the schedule that is the end of October this year.