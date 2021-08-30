Tomaz Simon, son of former RS ​​senator Pedro Simon dies | Rio Grande do Sul

the realtor Tomaz Simon, 49 years old , son of former governor and former RS ​​senator Pedro Simon (MDB), died after suffering a heart attack, this Saturday (28), in Porto Alegre. The information was confirmed by his brother, state deputy Tiago Simon (MDB). See note below

As the family reported to RBS TV, Tomaz was in a supermarket, in the East Zone of the Capital, when he got sick.

The broker was married to Rafaela, with whom he had two children, twins Pedro Simon Neto and Tomaz Simon Filho, born in October 2020.

Tomaz Simon’s wake takes place this Sunday (29), until 2:30 pm, at Cemitério João XXIII, in Porto Alegre.

On social networks, politicians and authorities lamented the death of the former senator’s son. Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB), provided solidarity. “My embrace and solidarity with the family of former governor Pedro Simon for the early loss of Tomaz by a massive heart attack. May God comfort the hearts of his relatives,” he said.

The mayor of Porto Alegre, Sebastião Melo (MDB), considered Tomaz “a unique figure”. “The pain of the Simon Family is our pain. Tomaz was a great partner. We are united in prayers. May he rest in peace”, he commented.

Also from the MDB, the president of the Legislative Assembly of RS, deputy Gabriel Souza, lamented the death. “He left early and suddenly. May God enlighten his soul,” he wrote.