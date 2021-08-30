Tottenham beats Watford 1-0, follows 100% and assumes isolated leadership

Tottenham is the new isolated leader of the Premier League! This Sunday, the Spurs they beat Watford by 1-0, at Tottenham Stadium, for the 3rd round, and maintained 100% success in the competition.

Son Heung-min, in a free kick that surprised goalkeeper Bachmann, scored the London club’s winning goal.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

The South Korean, incidentally, completed 200 games for Tottenham in the Premier League, becoming the 16th in the club’s history by reaching that mark.

The team led by Nuno Espírito-Santo reached its 3rd triumph followed by 1-0 and continues without conceding goals, but could have won by a more comfortable margin this Sunday.

However, Harry Kane and Dele Alli wasted two very clear chances in the small area, and the tension remained until the end.

You Spurs, however, managed to ratify another triumph in the season and now celebrate the arrival at the isolated end of the Premier League.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Tottenham will 9 points and takes the leadership isolated from the league, as the only team with 100% utilization.

Watford, on the other hand, continues with 3 points and closes the round in 12th placement near the relegation zone.

The guy: Son Heung-min

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

In a very difficult and balanced match, the South Korean’s “craft” ended up making the difference.

At 42 of the 1st time, he surprised goalkeeper Bachmann, who was expecting a cross into the area, and took a direct free kick into the goal.

The archer was “sold” in the move, the ball bounced in his small area and ended up going straight, defined the game.

For the rest of the game, Son showed his usual quality, pulling good counterattacks and pairing well with Harry Kane.

The pair also generated a great opportunity for Dele Alli to expand, but the midfielder wasted it.

Son Heung-min is hugged after scoring to Tottenham over Watford EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

It was bad: Sissoko

Negotiated by Tottenham last week, he made his debut for Watford against the former club.

His performance, however, was not the best, as he is clearly not yet mingled with his new colleagues.

His “greatest” moment ended up being a jackpot that hit Nuno Espírito-Santo, coach of the Spurs.

He came out in the 2nd half and was applauded by the Tottenham fans. Whether it’s out of respect or irony, it’s hard to say…

upcoming games

Tottenham returns to the field on September 11, at 8:30 am (GMT), against Crystal Palace, for the Premier League.

On the same day, but at 11, Watford receives the Wolverhampton, also for the English Championship.





Datasheet

Tottenham 1 x 0 Watford

GOALS: Tottenham: Son Heung-min [42′]

TOTTENHAM: Lloris; Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Dier and Reguilón; Hoejbjerg, Skipp and Dele Alli; Son Heung-min (Bryan Gil), Bergwijn (Lucas Moura) and Harry Kane Technician: Nuno Espírito-Santo

WATFORD: Bachmann; Cathcart (Ngakia), Troost-Ekong, Sierralta and Masina; Etebo, Kucka and Sissoko (Cleverley); Sarr, Dennis and King (Cucho Hernández) Technician: Xisco Munoz